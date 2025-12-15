Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Driven by Smart Gardening Trends

The global robotic lawn mowers market was valued at USD 8.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 21.97 billion by 2033. This growth reflects a strong CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2033. Increasing adoption of remote-controlled and GPS-enabled autonomous lawn mowers is transforming lawn care by enabling users to easily track, monitor, and operate these systems, thereby reducing manual effort and improving efficiency.

Market Size and CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 8.47 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 21.97 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 11.3%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 35.34% of the global robotic lawn mowers market in 2024, driven by high consumer spending on smart home and lawn care technologies. The U.S. held a dominant position within the region due to early adoption of autonomous equipment and strong awareness of smart gardening solutions.

By battery capacity, robotic lawn mowers operating in the 20V to 30V range captured the largest share of 68.66% in 2024, reflecting consumer preference for balanced power output and extended operational efficiency. In terms of sales channels, retail stores and offline distribution continued to dominate the market, supported by consumer inclination toward in-store product evaluation and after-sales service support.

From an end-use perspective, the residential segment led the market in 2024, driven by rising interest in home gardening, lawn aesthetics, and convenience-focused solutions.

There has been a notable increase in global consumer interest in gardening and outdoor activities, which is driving demand for advanced gardening tools such as robotic lawn mowers. Rising expenditure on backyard beautification, landscaping projects, garden gatherings, and outdoor recreational activities, combined with the need to reduce time spent on lawn maintenance, is fueling market growth.

Additionally, expanding construction and tourism industries, along with increasing disposable incomes worldwide, are contributing to higher adoption rates. Growing consumer preference for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products, along with the increasing popularity of autonomous technologies, is further supporting market expansion.

Consumers in countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the UK are actively investing in improving their gardens, lawns, and outdoor spaces. This trend is accelerating demand for smart lawn care products that optimize time, cost, and energy usage, thereby strengthening market growth prospects.

Robotic lawn mowers offer consistent and precise cutting patterns, which promote healthier grass growth compared to traditional mowing methods. Improved lawn health reduces dependency on fertilizers and pesticides, supporting environmentally sustainable lawn care practices.

Despite strong growth potential, the market faces challenges related to the high initial cost of robotic lawn mowers. Advanced functionalities such as smartphone-based remote control, automatic scheduling, GPS navigation, and smart home integration increase production complexity and overall costs. These factors may limit adoption among price-sensitive consumers, who may continue to prefer traditional and more affordable lawn mowers.

Key Robotic Lawn Mowers Company Insights

Leading companies in the robotic lawn mowers market include Husqvarna Group, STIGA S.p.A., and HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., among others. Market participants are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and geographic expansion to strengthen their competitive positions. Competition is expected to intensify as companies focus on expanding product portfolios with advanced features and improved technologies.

Husqvarna Group remains a global leader in robotic lawn mowers, supported by a broad and technologically advanced product portfolio. Its offerings feature GPS-assisted navigation, weather sensing, mobile app connectivity, and smart home integration, serving both residential and professional users.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. maintains a selective presence with its Miimo robotic mower lineup, emphasizing precision, reliability, and energy efficiency. These models offer programmable schedules, obstacle detection, and automatic charging, primarily targeting premium residential customers.

Key Robotic Lawn Mowers Companies

AL-KO

Belrobotics

Deere & Company

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA S.p.A.

WIPER S.R.L.

Worx

Segway Navimow

Conclusion

The robotic lawn mowers market is positioned for robust growth through 2033, supported by rising consumer interest in smart gardening solutions, increasing disposable incomes, and rapid technological advancements. While high upfront costs remain a challenge, continued innovation, expanding residential adoption, and growing emphasis on sustainable lawn care practices are expected to drive long-term market expansion globally.

