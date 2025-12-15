Mobile Crushers And Screeners Market 2030: High Throughput Meets High Precision

Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Summary

The global mobile crushers and screeners market was valued at USD 3,992.2 million in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 5,353.9 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily supported by rising construction and mining activities worldwide, as these industries depend heavily on efficient material processing, crushing, and screening solutions to meet project demands.

Rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure development projects have significantly increased the need for reliable mobile crushing and screening equipment. These machines play a critical role in managing large volumes of aggregates and raw materials, helping contractors and mining operators maintain productivity while meeting strict project timelines.

Technological progress continues to be a key contributor to market expansion. Recent innovations have improved the efficiency, mobility, and operational simplicity of mobile crushers and screeners. Advanced features such as automation, remote monitoring, and seamless integration with complementary equipment have enhanced machine performance, making them increasingly attractive to end users focused on optimizing output and reducing operational costs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.9% in the mobile crushers and screeners market in 2024.

By type, the crushers segment dominated the market with a 68.6% share in 2024.

By application, the mining & quarry segment held a 30.7% market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3,992.2 Million

USD 3,992.2 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5,353.9 Million

USD 5,353.9 Million CAGR (2025–2030): 5.0%

5.0% Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Mobile Crushers and Screeners Company Insights

The market features a competitive landscape with both global and regional players focusing on product innovation, operational efficiency, and geographic expansion. Companies are investing in advanced engineering solutions and expanding their manufacturing and service networks to strengthen their market presence. Industry participants aim to enhance productivity and reduce downtime through improved machine design and digital capabilities.

Key Mobile Crushers and Screeners Companies

Sandvik AB

Metso

Komatsu

Terex Corporation

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

KLEEMANN

McCloskey International

RUBBLE MASTER HMH GMBH

thyssenkrupp AG

Anaconda Equipment Ltd

Conclusion

The mobile crushers and screeners market is expected to experience steady growth through 2030, driven by expanding construction and mining activities, rapid urbanization, and ongoing infrastructure development. Technological advancements that enhance efficiency, automation, and mobility are further strengthening market adoption. With Asia Pacific leading in market share and continued demand across mining and quarry applications, the industry is well positioned for sustained expansion over the forecast period.