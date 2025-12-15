ToGrow Marketing Announces Comprehensive Digital Marketing Basics Webinar for Students, Freshers & Entrepreneurs

CHENNAI, INDIA, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — ToGrow Marketing proudly presents the upcoming online training program titled “Digital Marketing Basics: A Complete Beginner’s Roadmap for Students, Freshers & Entrepreneurs.” This exclusive two-hour webinar is specially designed to introduce the world of digital marketing in a manner that is lucid, structured, and practical to help individuals embark on their career or business growth journey with confidence.

The primary aim of the webinar is simplifying the core concepts to give participants a strong foundation. With rapid evolution in digital platforms and an increasing need for skilled marketers, the session promises deep insights and actionable learning for a college student looking forward to career options, a fresher who wants to enter the digital industry, or any business owner wanting to scale online.

Expert-Led Training by Shabeer Hussain

This webinar will be presented by Shabeer Hussain, a Certified Neuro-Digital Marketer who brings together more than 13 years of experience across India, the UK, Europe, South Africa, Malaysia, and several other regions of the globe. Shabeer is known everywhere for breaking down complex digital topics into simple, relatable explanations.

He has successfully led high-impact digital campaigns for top brands, including:

Khazana Jewellery | Netmeds | Jiomart.com | DataTracks



With his deep experience in SEO, Google Ads, Social Media Advertising, Content Strategy, Automation, and Full-Funnel Growth, he is definitely one of those speakers capable of packing a session with real-world knowledge and proven strategies.

About the Webinar

This high-value session serves as the perfect launchpad for individuals who want to understand digital marketing from scratch. Priced at an affordable ₹99, this webinar has made industry-level training highly accessible to beginners with no compromise on quality. The attendees will not only take away theoretical knowledge but also learn from real campaigns and digital marketing frameworks used by global brands.

Key Learning Outcomes

Participants will walk away with clarity on essential digital marketing concepts, including:

What is Digital Marketing? Explained in plain, simple terms for beginners

Overview of SEO, Google Ads, Social Media Ads, Email Marketing & Automation

Real case studies and campaign examples

How businesses drive growth using digital strategies

Complete overview of digital marketing career roles, opportunities & salary expectations

How entrepreneurs can utilize digital marketing to enhance their sales and visibility

Step-by-step guidance on how to start the digital learning journey and how to apply the concepts immediately

The webinar is structured to ensure clarity and confidence for even absolute beginners.

Who Should Attend

This program is ideal for:

Final year & pre-final year college students

Final year & pre-final year college students Freshers looking to pursue digital marketing careers

Small business owners & entrepreneurs

Anyone seeking fundamental clarity before choosing a path of digital learning

Whether someone is looking to land a job in digital marketing or to apply online growth strategies to their business, this session will start them off strong.

Event Details

Title: Digital Marketing Basics: A Complete Beginner’s Roadmap for Students, Freshers & Budding Entrepreneurs

Date: December 21, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Duration: 2 Hours

Registration Fee: ₹99

Registration Link: https://www.togrowmarketing.com/digital-marketing-course-basics/

Upon registration, attendees will automatically receive a confirmation email containing access details for the session.

About ToGrow Marketing

ToGrow Marketing is a performance-driven digital marketing agency that helps individuals and businesses develop practical, real-world digital skills. From strategic consulting to growth solutions and training programs, ToGrow Marketing has continued supporting brands and learners in achieving measurable and sustainable digital growth.

Media Contact

Name: Shabeer Hussain

Designation: Digital Marketer

Company: ToGrow Marketing

Phone: +91-7200070191

Email: togrowmarketingteam@gmail.com

Website: www.togrowmarketing.com