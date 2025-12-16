Sternal Closure Systems Market Driven by Rising Cardiac Surgeries

The global sternal closure systems market was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand steadily to USD 3.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily supported by the increasing number of elderly patients undergoing open-heart surgeries that require median sternotomy, a standard approach for cardiac access.

Median sternotomy continues to be one of the most preferred techniques for cardiac exposure, as it offers rapid and effective access to heart vessels and valves. The expanding elderly population is a critical growth driver, as age-related cardiovascular diseases increase surgical intervention rates. For example, the India Ageing Report 2030 estimates that approximately 347 million individuals in India will be aged 60 years or above by 2050, indicating a substantial future patient pool. Sternotomy and subsequent sternal closure are integral steps before and after cardiac surgery, reinforcing consistent demand for closure systems.

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America led the global sternal closure systems market in 2023, accounting for 34.18% of total revenue, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high volume of cardiothoracic procedures. The U.S. contributed the largest share within the North American region during the same year.

By procedure, median sternotomy remained the dominant segment, capturing a revenue share of 51.05% in 2023 due to its widespread clinical adoption and procedural reliability.

Based on type, the bone cement segment is projected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 3.1% from 2024 to 2030, reflecting rising adoption in complex and high-risk sternotomy cases.

By material, titanium held the largest market share of 43.71% in 2023, owing to its strength, biocompatibility, and favorable clinical outcomes.

While North America remained the largest market in 2023, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by expanding cardiac care infrastructure and a growing elderly population.

Market Size and CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 2.65 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.85 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.4%

Largest Regional Market (2023): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Technological progress is further strengthening the market. Innovations include the use of biocompatible polymers such as tritium, pre-sternotomy plates, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), nitinol, and the development of minimally invasive median sternotomy techniques. These advancements improve surgical outcomes, reduce complications, and enhance patient recovery, thereby accelerating product adoption.

In addition, the rising number of cardiothoracic surgeries significantly supports market expansion. Studies published by the National Library of Medicine indicate that approximately 530,000 general thoracic surgeries are performed annually in the U.S. by nearly 4,000 cardiothoracic surgeons. Another study highlights that coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is the most common cardiac surgical procedure, with around 400,000 CABG surgeries conducted each year. The increasing prevalence of such procedures directly contributes to higher demand for advanced sternal closure systems.

Key Sternal Closure Systems Company Insights

The competitive landscape is characterized by the presence of established players and new entrants focusing on innovation, partnerships, and strategic mergers and acquisitions. Increased investment in product development and technological enhancements is intensifying competition and shaping industry dynamics.

Key Sternal Closure Systems Companies:

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet

KLS Martin Group

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Kinamed Incorporated

Braun SE

Acumed LLC

ABYRX, INC.

IDEAR S.R.L

ABLE MEDICAL DEVICES

Conclusion

The sternal closure systems market is positioned for consistent growth through 2030, supported by rising cardiac surgery volumes, an expanding geriatric population, and continuous technological innovation in closure devices and materials. Strong demand from developed regions, coupled with rapid growth in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, is expected to sustain market momentum. As manufacturers continue to invest in advanced, biocompatible, and minimally invasive solutions, the market is likely to witness improved clinical outcomes and broader adoption across global healthcare systems.

