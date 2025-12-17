AI Headshot Generator – Professional Business Photos in Minutes | HeadshotBook

Professional Headshots Without the Photo Shoot

Posted on 2025-12-17

SHANGHAI, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — 几分钟内即可将你的自拍照转换成专业的AI头像——无需拍摄。
领先的AI头像生成器，打造专业商务照片。从自拍创建高质量的AI头像，完美适用于LinkedIn个人资料、企业网站和专业证件照。仅需19美元起，即可获得40多张AI生成的头像。
     费奥尔斯
    • 5 张自拍 → 40-120 张 AI 头像 – 简单上传，多张专业效果图 
    • 价格便宜 8 倍 – 仅需 19 美元，而传统摄影则需 150 美元以上 
    • 超快速配送 – 30 分钟至 2 小时内即可送达 
    • 多种风格 – 4-12 种背景和服装组合 
    • 专业用途 – LinkedIn、简历、名片等资料已准备就绪 
    • 商业许可 – 包含所有权利，可在任何地方使用 
    • 安全私密 – 银行级加密，30 天后自动删除 
    • 无需工作室 – 在家即可轻松接单，无需预约
       定价
基础套餐 – 19 美元（一次性付款） 
    • 40张AI爆头图 
    • 4 种预设样式 
    • 2小时送达 
    • 专业套餐 – 29 美元（最受欢迎） 
    • 80张AI爆头图 
    • 8 种背景/服装组合 
    • 1 小时送达 
    • 包含 LinkedIn 优化头像照片包 
    • 高级套餐 – 49 美元 
    • 120 张 AI 爆头图 
    • 12 种背景/服装组合 
    • 30分钟优先送达 
    • 私人顾问精心挑选的前5名 
    • LinkedIn 和多用途专业头像包
       常问问题
    1. AI生成的头像照片有多逼真？我们的AI生成的头像照片逼真度极高，并经过专家审核。大多数人根本看不出这些照片是AI生成的——它们看起来就像高质量的专业影棚照片。 
    1. 为了获得最佳效果，我应该上传什么样的照片？请上传5张高质量的自拍照，光线要好，并能从不同角度清晰地拍下你的脸部。避免佩戴太阳镜、浓妆艳抹或使用滤镜。自然光效果最佳。 
    1. 我可以把这些头像用于LinkedIn和求职申请吗？当然可以！所有AI生成的头像都拥有完整的商业使用权，并针对LinkedIn个人资料、简历、名片、网站和所有专业应用进行了优化。 
    1. 配送需要多长时间？基础配送（2 小时），专业配送（1 小时），高级配送（30 分钟）。大多数订单的配送速度都比承诺的更快。 
    1. 如果我不满意怎么办？我们保证您至少会收到一张符合标准商务要求的专业级头像照。我们的人工智能技术能够持续生成适用于商业用途的专业照片。 
    1. 我的照片安全私密吗？是的。照片采用企业级加密技术进行安全处理，并在交付后 30 天从我们的服务器自动删除。 
    1. 这与传统摄影有何不同？成本低8倍（19美元 vs 150美元以上），几小时即可交付，而不是几周，而且您可以获得40-120张不同的照片，而不是传统拍摄中只有几张照片。 
    1. 有哪些服装款式和背景可供选择？提供各种颜色和款式的专业商务服装。背景包括经典的办公室场景、中性风格的摄影棚背景和现代专业的办公环境。更高级别的套餐包含更多选择。 
    1. 关于AI头像照，有哪些常见的误解？并非每张AI头像照都能完美无瑕，但每份订单至少会包含一张真正展现您专业形象的头像照，让您的投资物有所值。 
    1. 你们提供团队或批量折扣吗？是的！5人以上的团队可享受批量折扣。请联系我们的销售团队，了解定制价格和团队管理功能。
