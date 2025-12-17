BrikGard Ltd Launches Eco-Friendly Scaffold Platform Temporary Edge Safety Barrier in Derbyshire

Derbyshire, UK, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — BrikGard Ltd, a British manufacturer based in Derbyshire, has officially launched its elite scaffold platform temporary edge safety barrier — a next-generation brick guard designed to enhance safety, sustainability, and ease of use across construction and domestic scaffolding projects.

BrikGard Ltd is the supplier, designer, and manufacturer of this innovative scaffold safety product, offering a high-performance alternative to traditional Brick Guards and outdated safety screening systems. Built for today’s compliance-driven and environmentally conscious construction market, the BrikGard unit is made entirely in the UK using 100% recycled high-impact polymer.

A Safer and Smarter Design

The BrikGard scaffold platform temporary edge safety barrier is engineered to address the key risks of falling debris from raised scaffold structures. Its full-coverage mesh layout drastically reduces the chance of tools or materials slipping through, making it significantly safer, more rigid, and more stable than conventional options.

With a strong, integrated design, it not only boosts on-site safety but also ensures greater ease of handling and installation. Whether on commercial sites or domestic builds, BrikGard provides secure protection without compromise.

British Made, Recycled, and Built to Last

BrikGard products are proudly manufactured in Derbyshire, using UK-sourced recycled plastic. The result is a guard that matches or exceeds the performance of traditional steel or plastic alternatives — while helping to reduce environmental impact and support British industry.

The durable, impact-resistant polymer used in BrikGard construction means fewer replacements and less material waste over the course of a project, aligning with sustainability goals and waste reduction targets.

Certified to the Highest Standards

BrikGard’s scaffold platform temporary edge safety barrier is not just well-designed — it’s proven. The product is fully compliant with BS EN 12811-1:2003 and BS EN 13374 standards for temporary edge protection. It has also been laboratory and field-tested to meet the NASC SG10:19 and TG20:21 guidance requirements, ensuring fitness for purpose on active scaffold projects.

Built for Performance and Practical Use

Transportable, stackable, and user-friendly, BrikGard’s guards are crafted for the real-world demands of scaffolding professionals. Each unit is light enough to handle easily yet strong enough to withstand the toughest construction environments. Designed to fit standard scaffold frames, the product is ideal for both domestic and commercial applications.

Because the design allows for compact stacking and palletized transport, logistics are simplified, and valuable time is saved during site setup and breakdown.

Direct from the Manufacturer – Fast UK Delivery

BrikGard Ltd holds large volumes of stock and offers direct supply from its UK facility, with typical delivery in 1-2 working days. With no middlemen involved, customers benefit from faster service, better value, and direct access to the team behind the product.

To place an order or request more information, contact BrikGard Ltd at 01246601469.

Durable. Transportable. Environmentally Friendly.

BrikGard is setting a new standard in scaffold platform edge safety — responsibly made, expertly designed, and proudly British.

Explore industry-leading Brick Guards designed and manufactured in the UK by BrikGard Ltd, offering durable, sustainable, and fully compliant solutions for superior scaffold safety on any project.