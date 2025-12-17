Process Industries Face Rising Demand for Precision Control, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Automation

Posted on 2025-12-17

Bratislava, Slovakia, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Process industries are facing a renewed wave of operational pressure as energy efficiency, emissions reduction, digitalisation, and reliability become core performance drivers. Across
refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, power, and manufacturing, the most searched industry
challenges remain consistent: poorly tuned PID loops, unstable base-layer control, excessive
process variability, rising operational costs, and growing expectations for Industry 4.0 readiness.
Plants are also struggling with increasingly complex, multivariable processes, forcing a shift toward
Advanced Process Control (APC), Advanced Regulatory Control (ARC), and Model Predictive
Control (MPC) to achieve throughput, quality, and energy gains. Yet the widespread skills gap in
tuning, diagnostics, feedforward control, furnace optimisation, handling non-linearities, constraint
control, and data-driven optimisation continues to limit APC performance and the realisation of
digital transformation value.

These realities are precisely why Fleming is hosting Process Control Week, taking place 9–13 March
2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The two-course program delivers a complete capability uplift for
modern control engineering teams. PID Tuning (9–10 March 2026) provides practical, simulationbased mastery of tuning methods, loop monitoring, filtering, noise management, and stabilisation
of the base regulatory layer—essential for digitalisation and APC success. Advanced Process
Control (11–13 March 2026) bridges the next performance layer: feedforward design, furnace
control, deadtime compensation, non-linearity handling, distillation optimisation, Relative Gain
Analysis, constraint/override control, and an introduction to MPC. The week equips
Instrumentation, Process, APC, and Control Engineers with immediately actionable skills aligned
to the industry’s most urgent automation and optimisation demands.

Fleming is a global provider of professional training and industry-focused events. For more than 20
years, we have helped organisations strengthen technical expertise, improve operational
performance, and stay ahead of emerging industry challenges. Our courses are led by experienced
practitioners and designed to deliver practical, applicable knowledge to professionals worldwide.

