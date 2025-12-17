Process Industries Face Rising Demand for Precision Control, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Automation

Bratislava, Slovakia, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Process industries are facing a renewed wave of operational pressure as energy efficiency, emissions reduction, digitalisation, and reliability become core performance drivers. Across

refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, power, and manufacturing, the most searched industry

challenges remain consistent: poorly tuned PID loops, unstable base-layer control, excessive

process variability, rising operational costs, and growing expectations for Industry 4.0 readiness.

Plants are also struggling with increasingly complex, multivariable processes, forcing a shift toward

Advanced Process Control (APC), Advanced Regulatory Control (ARC), and Model Predictive

Control (MPC) to achieve throughput, quality, and energy gains. Yet the widespread skills gap in

tuning, diagnostics, feedforward control, furnace optimisation, handling non-linearities, constraint

control, and data-driven optimisation continues to limit APC performance and the realisation of

digital transformation value.

These realities are precisely why Fleming is hosting Process Control Week, taking place 9–13 March

2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The two-course program delivers a complete capability uplift for

modern control engineering teams. PID Tuning (9–10 March 2026) provides practical, simulationbased mastery of tuning methods, loop monitoring, filtering, noise management, and stabilisation

of the base regulatory layer—essential for digitalisation and APC success. Advanced Process

Control (11–13 March 2026) bridges the next performance layer: feedforward design, furnace

control, deadtime compensation, non-linearity handling, distillation optimisation, Relative Gain

Analysis, constraint/override control, and an introduction to MPC. The week equips

Instrumentation, Process, APC, and Control Engineers with immediately actionable skills aligned

to the industry’s most urgent automation and optimisation demands.

Fleming is a global provider of professional training and industry-focused events. For more than 20

years, we have helped organisations strengthen technical expertise, improve operational

performance, and stay ahead of emerging industry challenges. Our courses are led by experienced

practitioners and designed to deliver practical, applicable knowledge to professionals worldwide.