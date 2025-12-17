AAEON’s BOXER-6648-ARS Delivers Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Power in Rugged Box PC Form

NEW YORK, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Leading provider of industrial PC solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), today introduced the BOXER-6648-ARS, its first fanless embedded Box PC featuring the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2) range (formerly Arrow Lake).

Available in two SKUs offering either the Intel® H810 (A1) or Intel® Q870 Chipset (A2), the system offers a choice of Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 285/285T, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 265/265T, or Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 225/225T CPUs. As a result, the system can provide up to 24 cores of processing power alongside up to 36 TOPs of AI inferencing performance via new Intel platform’s integrated CPU, GPU and NPU die architecture.

Primarily designed for more complex or AI-driven industrial automation applications, the BOXER-6648-ARS is equipped with six DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485, an 8-bit DIO terminal block, and three LAN ports (two 2.5GbE, one 1GbE). The model based on the Intel® H810 Chipset adds four USB 3.2 (5Gbps) and four USB 2.0 ports to this selection, while the Intel® Q870 Chipset model is more expansive, with six USB 3.2 (10Gbps) ports and two USB 2.0. The other main differentiator between the two SKUs is Intel® Active Management Technology support on the two 2.5GbE LAN ports, which is reserved for the Intel® Q870 Chipset (A2) model only.

For memory, the BOXER-6648-ARS can support up to 96GB of DDR5. Meanwhile, both NVMe and SATA storage options are supported via an M.2 2280 M-Key slot and two 2.5” SATA drive bays. Further expansion can be found in the form of an M.2 2230 E-Key, for Wi-Fi module installation.

The BOXER-6648-ARS is relatively slim at 264mm x 81mm x 156mm, and has an operating temperature of -25°C to 50°C when equipped with a 65W CPU. The system also grants relatively comprehensive power protection for industrial use, with a 10V to 35V DC power input range bolstered by over current, over/under voltage, and short circuit protection.

In addition to its physical ruggedness, the system provides a built-in secure boot key designed to enhance data security for edge-based deployments, including BIOS-level features such as UEFI Secure Boot, Security Flash, and Rollback Protection. The system also supports Secure Boot at the OS-level, with the purpose of blocking unauthorized code from running during the operating system startup process.

With respect to its OS, the BOXER-6648-ARS supports Windows® 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC, Windows® 11 Pro, and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.

For more information and detailed specifications for the BOXER-6648-ARS, please visit the dedicated product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative via the company's online contact form.

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms.