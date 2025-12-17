Do Smart Working for Professional Success

DELHI, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — At one of the city’s leading business schools, the 14th Convocation Ceremony for the academic year 2023–24 was organized. Approximately 1,800 students were awarded their degrees. During this ceremony, students were guided on how to achieve success in their professional lives.

Students were informed that only hard work is not enough to achieve success in today’s competitive environment; smart working is equally important. Proper planning, clear thinking, and the right approach play a vital role in professional growth.

The speakers emphasized that students should focus on improving their skills, gaining practical knowledge, and developing the right mindset to succeed in their careers. They were encouraged to adopt smart strategies and continuous learning to move ahead in their professional journey.

The convocation ceremony marked an important milestone in the students’ lives and motivated them to move forward with confidence, discipline, and dedication toward a successful future.

