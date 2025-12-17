Triple Minds Launches Candy AI Clone, a White-Label Framework for Rapid NSFW App Development

Mohali, Punjab, India, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Triple Minds, an AI development company providing consulting, development, and marketing solutions, has announced the launch of Candy AI Clone, a white-label framework designed to help NSFW startups build, launch, and scale AI companion applications faster and more efficiently.

As interest in AI-powered companion platforms continues to rise, many startups face challenges related to development complexity, scalability, and compliance. Candy AI Clone addresses these issues by offering a ready-made framework that enables founders to enter the market quickly without building core systems from scratch.

According to Triple Minds, the Candy AI Clone framework provides a production-ready foundation that includes AI chat capabilities, personalization engines, content generation modules, monetization systems, and administrative controls. The white-label structure allows startups to fully customize branding and user experience while relying on a stable and scalable backend.

“NSFW AI startups often struggle with long development timelines and high infrastructure costs,” said Ashish Pandey, CEO of Triple Minds. “With Candy AI Clone, the goal is to help founders launch faster, reduce technical risk, and scale confidently while focusing on product growth and user engagement.”

The framework is built to support both early-stage MVPs and high-traffic platforms. Triple Minds states that Candy AI Clone is designed with modular architecture, allowing startups to add features, scale infrastructure, and adapt monetization strategies as their user base grows.

Candy AI Clone is positioned for startups aiming to launch AI companion applications similar to Candy AI, offering flexibility, performance, and scalability through a white-label approach.

Through this launch, Triple Minds continues its mission of helping businesses adopt AI for improved efficiency and faster innovation. By combining AI consulting, development, and marketing expertise, the company supports startups and enterprises in transforming complex ideas into scalable, real-world products.

About Triple Minds

Triple Minds is an AI development company based in Mohali, Punjab, delivering end-to-end consulting, development, and marketing solutions. The company specialises in building scalable AI, web, and mobile systems that help businesses adopt artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, streamline operations, and drive growth.