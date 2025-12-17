DAB Graphics Ltd Unveils Sustainable Wooden Lecterns and Waymarkers in Grimsby

Grimsby, UK, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — DAB Graphics Ltd, a trusted name in outdoor signage, proudly announces the availability of its beautifully crafted Wooden Lecterns and waymarkers, tailored for parks, heritage locations, and nature trails across the UK. Designed with care and built from sustainably sourced materials, these products offer long-lasting outdoor interpretation solutions that are as environmentally conscious as they are visually striking.

Durable and Beautiful Outdoor Interpretation Solutions

Each item is handcrafted in Grimsby using prime-grade air-dried and green oak. These Wooden Lecterns and vertical signs serve as ideal tools for displaying interpretation, wildlife, or historical content. Whether installed in a protected nature reserve, woodland trail, or community green space, their natural oak finish blends seamlessly with the environment.

Standard sizes include A0, A1, and A2 lecterns, along with A2 and A3 pedestal frames. For projects requiring unique dimensions or features, bespoke sizing is available upon request.

Built for Outdoor Conditions

Oak is naturally suited to outdoor use due to its strength, durability, and timeless appearance. Products can be finished with Osmo Oil to enhance the grain and slow the aging process, or left untreated to age gracefully into a silver patina.

Each lectern is angled at 45° for accessible reading and includes large drainage slots to prevent water from pooling. Frames are backed with marine-grade plywood for structural support and fixed securely to the base with robust hardware. Bases are bitumen-coated and anchored with stainless steel pins to ensure weather resistance and durability in all seasons.

Customizable Signage with Safety in Mind

Every frame and post is chamfered or smoothly rounded, designed with visitor safety in mind. Panel options include Aluminium Durapanel or Acrylic, both of which are weatherproof and do not require additional coverings.

In addition to Wooden Lecterns, DAB Graphics Ltd offers upright vertical signs including monolith-style carriers and decorative gateway signs. These can feature laser-cut headers, routed text, or painted embellishments to match the tone and function of each site.

Functional and Eco-Friendly Waymarkers for Trails

Whether guiding visitors through a forest trail or marking a historic route, DAB Graphics Ltd’s Waymarkers offer flexible solutions. Options range from simple colour-coded arrow discs to fully routed oak posts with inlaid trail markers. All oak is sourced from a local FSC-certified timber mill and cut to order with four-way or single angle weather tops.

For high-traffic or exposed areas, Waymarkers are also available in 100% recycled plastic—an eco-conscious alternative that supports green space initiatives while reducing waste.

Rubbing Discs, Directional Discs, and Trail Enhancements

Customised waymarker discs are offered in ACM (Dibond), GRP, Foamex, Styrene, or stainless steel. Shapes include 76mm rounds, squares, or bespoke cut-outs, and all discs feature direct printing or vinyl with anti-graffiti protection.

Interactive zinc rubbing discs can be mounted to any post and used alongside themed activity sheets to turn a walk into a learning experience for children. Braille and accessible features are available, ensuring inclusivity for all visitors.

Contact DAB Graphics Ltd

For more information or to discuss your project, contact DAB Graphics Ltd on 01472 488085. As a Grimsby-based manufacturer, the company delivers across the UK and supports custom signage solutions for public parks, councils, educational institutions, and heritage organisations.

