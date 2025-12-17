Fortray Global Service Launches Coding Job Guarantee Programme to Empower Future Tech Professionals

LONDON, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Fortray Global Service, a forward-thinking digital education and career development platform, is proud to announce the launch of its Coding Job Guarantee Programme, a results-driven initiative designed to bridge the gap between learning to code and securing a job in the tech industry.

The Coding Job Guarantee Programme by Fortray Global Service is built for aspiring developers, graduates, and career switchers who want real-world skills and assured career outcomes. The programme offers industry-aligned training in high-demand technologies, hands-on projects, mentorship from experienced professionals, and structured career support — all with a clear focus on job readiness.

“Our mission at Fortray Global Service is to turn ambition into achievement,” said a spokesperson for the company. “With our Coding Job Guarantee Programme, learners don’t just gain technical knowledge — they gain confidence, experience, and a clear pathway to employment.”

Programme Highlights Include:

Comprehensive coding curriculum aligned with current industry needs

Practical, project-based learning and real-world use cases

One-on-one mentorship and expert-led training sessions

Resume building, interview preparation, and career coaching

A job guarantee for eligible candidates upon successful completion

The Coding Job Guarantee Programme is ideal for individuals seeking roles such as software developer, web developer, full-stack engineer, and other technology-driven careers. By combining structured learning with strong employer connections, Fortray Global Service ensures participants are prepared to meet the expectations of today’s competitive job market.

Enrollment is now open, with limited seats available to maintain personalized learning and mentorship standards.

For more information about the Coding Job Guarantee Programme, visit Fortray Global Service and take the first step toward a secure and successful coding career.

About Fortray Global Service

Fortray Global Service is a global digital platform dedicated to skill development, career transformation, and professional growth. Through innovative training programmes and career-focused solutions, the company empowers individuals to succeed in the modern workforce.

Media Contact:

Fortray Global Service

Email: info@fortray.com

Website: Fortray Global Service