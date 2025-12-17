Runjack—Smarter, Human-Ready Marketing for Teams Tired of Busywork

NEW YORK, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Many global businesses wrestle with scattered marketing systems, unclear messaging, and repetitive manual tasks that kill time. Teams juggle slow websites, clumsy campaign setups, and bland content that fails to connect. Customers leave because answers are slow or missing. Companies want marketing that feels human and runs smoothly yet they lack the time or tools to fix it, so growth stalls and morale drops.

Introducing Runjack

Runjack is a digital agency that blends strategic human creativity with AI and automation to solve marketing headaches. The team builds websites, creates content, runs campaigns, and automates workflows so clients can focus on product and service. Runjack also handles social launches, paid media campaigns, and app development, while keeping marketing personal and the grunt work out of daily life.

The core team combines marketers, developers, and automation engineers. They follow GDPR rules and handle client data with good care. Many clients say the team works closely, stays organised, and speaks in a clear and simple way.

Runjack gives the following main services:

Marketing strategy and running campaigns

Website and app development

Making content, including videos and social posts

Automating repeat business tasks

Paid media, TikTok work, and creator-style launches

Local and technical SEO, analytics, and lead management

AI and Marketing Automation

Business Process Automation

AI Agency services

How Does Runjack Help Clients?

Runjack cuts time wasted on routine tasks by setting up automation that handles lead routing, follow-ups, and content scheduling. They tidy websites to be faster and clearer, and they write content that talks like people actually speak.

The agency blends smart tooling with real humans who check tone and quality. This avoids the hollow, mechanical copy many firms publish and keeps brands sounding genuine and responsive.

Their client list includes Regan van Rooy, where they rebuilt the website and tightened internal workflows; Forex People, who needed a cleaner, more trustworthy site with smarter lead handling; and Imagination Emporium, for whom they created the “Spark AI” companion to support a bold creative launch.

They’ve also helped Astron Energy EC ignite its TikTok presence, supported Solar Specialist SA with a conversion-focused website and automated lead flow, and strengthened Chinaherb’s digital presence with sharper brand presentation.

Method and Measurement

Runjack runs small, focused experiments, tracks every lead, and reports metrics clients can understand without effort. They analyse conversion paths and ad-spend efficiency so decisions come from real numbers—not industry jargon.

Brands that ignore automation or produce weak content risk falling behind, especially when audiences expect fast answers and clear, factual communication.

Runjack serves a range of sectors and sizes, scaling services to match budgets from startups to established firms. They use AI teammates for testing and coding while leaving final calls to human judgment. To know more about their services, visit https://runjack.com/ .

About Runjack

Runjack is a practical digital agency that fixes messy marketing and slow workflows. The team builds fast websites, creates human-sounding content, runs paid campaigns, and sets up automation that saves hours each week. They pair smart tools with real human judgment, keeping brands sharp, clear, and responsive. Runjack works with startups and established companies looking for tidy, effective marketing.