Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market 2030: Rare Cancer Models Unlock Orphan Drug Potential

Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market Summary

The global patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model market was valued at USD 291.9 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 505.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.64% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, increased research and development investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and continued progress in oncology research and personalized medicine.

Conventional cell line-based models often fail to accurately replicate the biological complexity of human tumors, which contributes to high attrition rates in clinical trials. In contrast, PDX models involve the transplantation of patient-derived tumor tissues into immunodeficient mice, allowing them to retain the histological and genetic characteristics of the original tumors. As a result, these models provide a more reliable representation of human cancer biology, making them indispensable tools for preclinical drug development. The growing emphasis on precision medicine, where treatment strategies are tailored to individual genetic profiles, has further accelerated the adoption of PDX models.

The increasing cost and complexity of drug development have also supported the expansion of the PDX model market. Pharmaceutical companies are under constant pressure to shorten development timelines and minimize expenditures while improving success rates. PDX models play a critical role in early-stage drug discovery by offering more accurate predictions of drug efficacy and toxicity in humans compared to traditional in vitro approaches. These models support the evaluation of diverse therapeutic approaches, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination regimens. Consequently, PDX models are increasingly being incorporated into preclinical testing workflows to prioritize promising drug candidates and enhance clinical trial design.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • North America dominated the patient-derived xenograft model market, accounting for 44.6% of global revenue in 2024.
  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
  • By tumor type, the breast cancer segment led the market with a 31.7% revenue share in 2024, driven by the growing global prevalence of breast cancer.
  • By model type, the mice model segment held the largest share in 2024.
  • By end use, the CRO and CDMO segment dominated the market in 2024, supported by rising outsourcing of R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 291.9 Million
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 505.3 Million
  • CAGR (2025–2030): 9.64%
  • Largest Market (2024): North America
  • Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Company Insights

Key participants in the patient-derived xenograft model market, including Charles River Laboratories, The Jackson Laboratory, and Crown Bioscience, are actively pursuing strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence. These strategies include partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion to enhance service offerings and maintain a competitive edge. For example, in November 2023, Charles River Laboratories entered into a partnership with Aitia to co-develop PDX digital twin models for in vivo oncology research, highlighting the increasing integration of advanced analytics with traditional PDX platforms.

Key Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Companies

  • Charles River Laboratories
  • The Jackson Laboratory
  • Crown Bioscience
  • Altogen Labs
  • Envigo
  • WuXi AppTec
  • Oncodesign
  • Hera Biolabs
  • XenTech
  • Abnova Corp.

Conclusion

The patient-derived xenograft model market is poised for strong growth through 2030, supported by rising cancer prevalence, increasing demand for precision oncology, and the need for more predictive preclinical testing tools. By offering a closer representation of human tumor biology, PDX models are improving drug development efficiency and reducing clinical trial failures. Continued technological innovation, combined with expanding pharmaceutical R&D activities and outsourcing trends, is expected to further reinforce the role of PDX models in oncology research and drug discovery.

