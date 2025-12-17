Transportation Management System Market Driven by Logistics Digitization

The global transportation management system (TMS) market was valued at USD 15.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 41.57 billion by 2030, expanding at a robust CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of retail and e-commerce sectors, continuous technological advancements enabling innovative TMS solutions, and the strengthening of bilateral trade relationships across regions worldwide.

Transportation management systems are increasingly becoming mission-critical tools for organizations seeking to optimize logistics operations, improve shipment visibility, and reduce transportation costs. The growing complexity of global trade, coupled with heightened customer expectations for faster and more reliable deliveries, continues to reinforce the adoption of TMS solutions across industries.

Market Size and CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 15.88 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 41.57 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 17.5%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America was identified as a highly lucrative region in 2024.

The U.S. transportation management system market held a dominant position regionally in 2024.

By solution, the freight & order management segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 25.7% in 2024.

By deployment, the on-premise segment led the market in 2024.

By end-use, the manufacturing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2024.

Transportation management systems automate critical supply chain functions such as planning and execution, route optimization, and shipment tracking. This automation significantly reduces manual errors while saving time and operational costs, making TMS solutions essential for modern transportation operations.

TMS platforms play a pivotal role across the supply chain lifecycle, impacting procurement, logistics coordination, operational planning, and performance monitoring. Enhanced visibility offered by TMS solutions enables efficient transportation planning and real-time monitoring, ultimately improving customer experience. Furthermore, the rapidly evolving global trade environment and complex regulatory frameworks have made TMS adoption increasingly critical for managing compliance and cross-border logistics.

In emerging economies, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, transportation and logistics providers face mounting pressure due to increasing consumer demand, intensifying competition, and evolving customer expectations. Many APAC-based logistics firms are adopting advanced IoT technologies to improve inventory localization and order management.

According to the “APAC on the Move 2023 Survey” conducted by Here Technologies, logistics companies in the region are prioritizing investments in robotics, drones, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The survey revealed that 45% of APAC logistics companies utilize shipment monitoring and asset tracking solutions that rely on manual data inputs, highlighting significant opportunities for advanced TMS adoption and automation.

Artificial intelligence is gaining strong traction across transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The exponential growth of transportation data is driving demand for intelligent data processing and real-time analytics. TMS solutions are increasingly integrating AI capabilities to enhance operational efficiency, optimize routing, and improve predictive decision-making.

For example, IBM Watson integrates AI into transportation management systems to identify potential damages to logistics assets, optimize routes, and manage transportation networks using predictive analytics and cognitive visual recognition. Such innovations are expected to significantly accelerate market growth over the forecast period.

Order a free sample PDF of the Transportation Management System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Transportation Management System Company Insights

Leading companies in the transportation management system market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. Market participants are actively focusing on integrating advanced technologies to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain competitive positioning. Strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and geographic expansions remain central to industry competition.

Oracle Corporation’s Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) solution provides a unified platform for managing transportation activities across global supply chains, enabling cost reduction, service improvement, and flexible automation of logistics operations.

SAP SE offers a comprehensive transportation management application that integrates fleet and logistics operations across networks, reducing complexity while improving efficiency, agility, and sustainability.

Key Transportation Management System Companies

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

Cargobase

Cerasis, Inc.

GoComet

3GTMS

Infor Inc.

IBM Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Manhattan Associates

MercuryGate International, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The Descartes System Group Inc.

Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Conclusion

The global transportation management system market is positioned for substantial growth through 2030, driven by expanding global trade, increasing e-commerce activity, and rapid advancements in digital technologies such as AI and IoT. As organizations seek greater operational visibility, cost efficiency, and compliance across complex transportation networks, TMS solutions will continue to play a central role in modern supply chain strategies. With strong adoption across manufacturing, retail, and logistics sectors, and ongoing innovation by key market players, the transportation management system market is expected to maintain its high-growth trajectory over the forecast period.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.