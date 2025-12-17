Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2033: Cardiac Telemetry and Holter 2.0 Go Cloud‑Native​

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Summary

The global patient monitoring devices market was valued at USD 50.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 118.21 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is driven by the rising demand for devices capable of measuring, recording, and displaying vital biometric parameters such as blood pressure, body temperature, and blood oxygen saturation.

A rapidly aging global population, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and respiratory conditions, is a major factor supporting market expansion. According to estimates from the World Health Organization, by 2030, one in six people worldwide will be aged 60 years or older, significantly increasing the need for continuous and long-term health monitoring solutions. This demographic shift is reinforcing the adoption of patient monitoring technologies that enable early diagnosis, timely intervention, and improved disease management.

The growing adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs is further accelerating market growth. Healthcare systems worldwide are facing cost pressures and workforce shortages, prompting providers to rely on digital monitoring solutions. The AMA Digital Health Care 2022 study reported that 93% of physicians consider digital health tools beneficial, with RPM usage increasing to 30%, more than double the level observed in 2016. This trend reflects strong clinician confidence in connected monitoring devices for managing chronic illnesses, post-acute care, and preventive health strategies.

Continuous technological advancements in device miniaturization, battery longevity, and wireless connectivity are also reshaping the market. For example, the FDA cleared Dexcom’s G7 15-Day Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system, which offers up to 15.5 days of wear time, improved accuracy with 8.0% MARD, and a 12-hour grace period, making it the longest-lasting CGM currently available in the U.S. Similarly, in September 2022, Medtronic received FDA clearance for its LINQ II insertable cardiac monitor, featuring Bluetooth connectivity that enables real-time arrhythmia data transmission to physicians. These developments underscore how innovation is enhancing remote monitoring capabilities and supporting proactive chronic disease management.

While the market outlook remains positive, challenges such as data privacy concerns and reimbursement limitations for certain remote monitoring services persist. Nevertheless, ongoing innovation, growing clinician acceptance, and the shift toward value-based healthcare models focused on preventive care are expected to sustain strong market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the patient monitoring devices market with a 35.02% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market has experienced notable growth due to increased adoption of integrated monitoring solutions.

By product, the cardiac monitoring devices segment led the market with a 14.98% share in 2024.

By end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 50.36 Billion

USD 50.36 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 118.21 Billion

USD 118.21 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 10.21%

10.21% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Patient Monitoring Devices Company Insights

Leading companies in the patient monitoring devices market are implementing strategies such as geographic expansion, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and expand their customer base. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing product portfolios, improving connectivity and data analytics capabilities, and addressing the growing demand for remote and continuous patient monitoring solutions.

Key Patient Monitoring Devices Companies

Bosch

Biotronik

Welch Allyn

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Masimo Corporation

Smiths Medical

OMRON Corporation

Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Natus Medical

Conclusion

The patient monitoring devices market is set for robust growth through 2033, driven by an aging population, rising chronic disease burden, and the expanding adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring solutions. Technological advancements in connectivity, accuracy, and device usability are enhancing clinical outcomes and enabling more efficient care delivery. Despite challenges related to data security and reimbursement, the increasing focus on preventive healthcare and value-based care models is expected to reinforce the long-term demand for patient monitoring devices worldwide.