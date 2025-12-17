Painless Single Sitting Root Canal Treatment Now Available at Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center

Delhi, India, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Tooth pain doesn’t need to mean multiple clinic visits or weeks of discomfort. Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center, established in 1973, is offering advanced painless RCT options, including single sitting root canal treatment, for patients who want fast relief without compromising care.

As one of the oldest dental clinics in Delhi, the center treats patients from India and overseas who often ask the same questions: how many sittings for RCT and what to expect during treatment. The answer depends on the tooth condition, infection level, and canal anatomy. With modern tools and digital imaging, many cases now qualify for treatment in a single visit.

“People still associate root canals with pain and repeated appointments,” said Dr. Nimit Garg, Endodontist and spokesperson for the clinic. “That’s changed. With rotary instruments, precise imaging, and proper anesthesia, many patients complete RCT in one sitting and walk out pain-free the same day.”

How Single Sitting RCT Works

Single sitting root canal treatment focuses on speed and accuracy. After numbing the area, the infected pulp is removed, canals are cleaned and shaped, and the tooth is sealed in the same appointment.

Benefits include:

Faster pain relief

Fewer clinic visits

Lower risk of reinfection between sittings

Suitable for patients traveling from abroad

Not every case qualifies. Teeth with severe infection or swelling may still need two or more visits. Patients are informed upfront, with no surprises.

Root canal treatment cost in India varies by tooth type and complexity. Front teeth usually cost less than molars due to fewer canals. At Dr. Garg’s center, pricing is discussed before treatment, based on X-rays and clinical findings.

About Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center

Founded in 1973, Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center is among Delhi’s most trusted dental clinics. The center offers specialized care in root canal treatment, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and pediatric dentistry. With experienced specialists, in-house diagnostics, and ethical treatment planning, the clinic serves patients from across India and worldwide.