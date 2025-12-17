Pea Starch Market 2030: Extruded Snacks and Meat Analogues Rely on Pea Performance​

Pea Starch Market Summary

The global pea starch market was valued at USD 91.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 203.6 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030. One of the primary factors supporting market growth is the increasing consumer preference for gluten-free products, driven by the rising incidence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance worldwide.

Pea starch is gaining traction due to its broad applicability across multiple industries, including food and beverages, pet food, and pharmaceuticals. Its functional benefits—such as high dietary fiber content, notable protein presence, and clean-label positioning—are strengthening its adoption in health-focused formulations. Growing awareness of these nutritional and functional advantages is expected to further boost demand over the forecast period.

Shifting dietary habits are also playing a crucial role in market expansion. The rise in vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, fueled by health awareness, ethical considerations, and sustainability concerns, has increased demand for plant-based ingredients. Pea starch aligns well with these trends, offering desirable functional properties such as thickening, binding, and gelling, which are essential for plant-based food manufacturing.

In parallel, advancements in starch extraction and processing technologies are transforming production efficiency. Traditional processing techniques are increasingly being replaced by advanced methods that enhance yield and product quality. For instance, ultrasonic extraction technology is being adopted to improve processing efficiency and optimize raw material utilization. Ongoing innovation in extraction techniques is creating new growth opportunities for manufacturers and is expected to positively influence the global pea starch market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global pea starch market in 2023.

The U.S. led the North American market in 2023.

By type, the food segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.1% in 2023.

By function, gelling represented the highest market share at 36.3% in 2023.

By end use, the food and beverage segment dominated the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 91.7 Million

USD 91.7 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 203.6 Million

USD 203.6 Million CAGR (2024–2030): 12.1%

12.1% Largest Market (2023): North America

Key Pea Starch Company Insights

The global pea starch market comprises both established players and emerging manufacturers striving to strengthen their competitive positions. Leading companies are focused on expanding their customer base through strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and capacity expansions. These strategies enable companies to enhance product portfolios, improve distribution networks, and address growing demand from food, nutrition, and industrial applications.

Key Pea Starch Companies

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Dakota Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Puris

Vestkorn

Roquette Frères

Sanstar Limited

Emsland Group

Nutri-Pea

Aminola

Conclusion

The pea starch market is poised for strong growth through 2030, supported by increasing demand for gluten-free and plant-based products, expanding application areas, and advancements in processing technologies. As consumers continue to prioritize health, sustainability, and clean-label ingredients, pea starch is emerging as a versatile and functional solution across multiple industries. Strategic investments by key players and continuous innovation in extraction methods are expected to further strengthen market expansion over the forecast period.