CHETU USES SMART DATA MANAGEMENT TO AUTOMATE SALES INFORMATION AND REBATE PROCESSING

“Rebate workflow automation is not just about being efficient—it’s about enabling smarter, faster business decisions,” said Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu. “By combining Snowflake’s scalable cloud data warehouse with Azure’s managed integration capabilities, we helped this client build a modern, high-performance data infrastructure that can scale with their business.”

The client, a major player in the medical supply chain partner sector, oversees rebate programs linking hundreds of manufacturers and distributors. Each month, distributors submit data in varying formats—spreadsheets, fixed-width files, etc., which made manual rebate calculation both time-consuming and error-prone.

“As their business grew, manual processes became a critical obstacle to scalability and visibility,” he added. “They needed a solution that could consolidate diverse data sources, normalize distributor submissions, and generate accurate, real-time rebate reports for manufacturers.”

By leveraging Azure Data Factory for data ingestion, cleansing, validation, and transformation—and Snowflake Data Warehouse for centralized storage and analytics—Chetu developed a fully automated, cloud-based solution. The new system standardizes and validates incoming data, provides transparency across rebate workflows, and reduces both manual effort and turnaround time.

“The result is a truly scalable cloud data platform that now enables the client to handle increasing partner demands, maintain full transparency, reduce costs, and accelerate time-to-value for all stakeholders across the healthcare supply chain,” Bansal said.

