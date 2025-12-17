Mridul Nanda Acquires Premium Domain Abrobot.ai for ₹16.72 Lakh, Launches India’s First Evidence-Based AI Study Abroad Platform in Collaboration with MNB Research

New Delhi, India, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Mridul Nanda, founder of MNB Research, has successfully acquired the premium domain Abrobot.ai for ₹16,72,020, securing a significant discount from the original asking price of ₹25 lakh set by a Japanese entity. The strategic acquisition marks the official launch of Abrobot, India’s first evidence-based AI-powered study abroad platform developed in collaboration with www.mnbresearch.com.

Strategic Investment in Brand Identity

When questioned about the rationale behind investing nearly ₹17 lakh in a domain name, Nanda provided a compelling perspective that challenges conventional thinking about digital assets. “A brand has to be built with significant attention to detail and strategic positioning,” explained Nanda. “Once you establish strong branding and develop a compelling brand story, the cost of the domain name becomes irrelevant. This isn’t an expense—it’s an investment in our future.”

The founder’s philosophy reflects a growing trend among tech entrepreneurs who view premium domains as foundational assets rather than discretionary costs. The memorable and brandable nature of Abrobot.ai positions the platform for immediate recognition in the competitive study abroad consulting landscape.

About Abrobot: Your Passport to Study Abroad Dreams

Launched in collaboration with MNB Research (www.mnbresearch.com), Abrobot represents a revolutionary approach to study abroad guidance. The platform is powered by insights from over 25 lakh student reviews and 4,000+ global education consultants, making it India’s first evidence-based abroad education AI assistant. Born from the founder’s own challenging experience with biased consultancy during higher education pursuits, Abrobot aims to provide transparent, data-driven guidance to students aspiring to study abroad.

Key Features of Abrobot:

AI-Powered University Matching : Utilizes 25 lakh+ verified student profiles and 4,000+ consultant insights to match students with the right universities and scholarships in seconds, providing clear probabilities, risk analysis, visa chances, and ROI calculations for each course.

: Utilizes 25 lakh+ verified student profiles and 4,000+ consultant insights to match students with the right universities and scholarships in seconds, providing clear probabilities, risk analysis, visa chances, and ROI calculations for each course. SOP Analyzer with Instant AI Feedback : Upload your Statement of Purpose and receive instant AI analysis with grammar fixes, tone optimization, and personalized feedback backed by the largest dataset of successful applications, helping students create standout essays.

: Upload your Statement of Purpose and receive instant AI analysis with grammar fixes, tone optimization, and personalized feedback backed by the largest dataset of successful applications, helping students create standout essays. Verified Scholarship Hunter : Finds authentic, up-to-date global scholarships that fit academic backgrounds, interests, and target countries—all verified by the AbroBot team and partner experts.

: Finds authentic, up-to-date global scholarships that fit academic backgrounds, interests, and target countries—all verified by the AbroBot team and partner experts. 24/7 AI Counselor with Human Expert Review : Combines cutting-edge AI guidance with real human mentorship, ensuring students receive both instant automated support and expert validation at every step.

: Combines cutting-edge AI guidance with real human mentorship, ensuring students receive both instant automated support and expert validation at every step. Comprehensive Test Preparation : Offers IELTS, GRE, and GMAT preparation courses integrated seamlessly with application guidance, ensuring students are fully prepared for their study abroad journey.

: Offers IELTS, GRE, and GMAT preparation courses integrated seamlessly with application guidance, ensuring students are fully prepared for their study abroad journey. Complete Application Support : From SOP and LOR building to CV creation, visa assistance, and admission strategy blueprints, Abrobot provides end-to-end support for university applications.

: From SOP and LOR building to CV creation, visa assistance, and admission strategy blueprints, Abrobot provides end-to-end support for university applications. Data-Driven Decision Making: Provides transparent insights on university selection, course choices, and country options based on real student experiences rather than biased consultant opinions.

The MNB Research Collaboration

The partnership between Abrobot and MNB Research combines practical AI applications with rigorous research methodology. MNB Research brings its expertise in data analysis, technology research, and strategic insights to ensure Abrobot remains at the forefront of study abroad innovation. This collaboration creates a unique ecosystem where data science meets personalized student guidance.

“By combining Abrobot’s AI-driven insights with MNB Research’s analytical expertise, we’re democratizing access to quality study abroad guidance,” added Nanda. “Students no longer need to rely on biased consultants—they can make informed decisions based on real data from 25 lakh+ students who have walked this path before them.”

Student Success Stories

Abrobot has already helped students secure admissions to some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, including Harvard University, MIT, Imperial College London, National University of Singapore, University of Toronto, London School of Economics, NYU, and many more. Students have praised the platform for transforming their applications, simplifying complex processes, and providing the confidence needed to succeed in competitive admissions.

Looking Forward

The acquisition of Abrobot.ai at a favorable price point and the platform’s launch signals Mridul Nanda’s commitment to transforming the study abroad consulting industry in India. With evidence-based AI guidance, comprehensive support services, and a mission to eliminate bias from the consultation process, Abrobot is positioned to become the trusted companion for thousands of Indian students pursuing international education.

The platform is now live at www.abrobot.ai and is actively helping students navigate their study abroad journey with free assessments, AI-powered tools, and expert mentorship.

About MNB Research

MNB Research (www.mnbresearch.com) is a research and analysis firm founded by Mridul Nanda, focusing on technology trends, data-driven insights, and strategic business intelligence. The organization is committed to bridging the gap between research and practical application in emerging technologies, with Abrobot being its flagship venture in the education technology sector.

About Abrobot

Abrobot (www.abrobot.ai) is an AI-powered study abroad education assistant designed to help students make smarter study abroad decisions. Built by MNB Research, it combines insights from 25 lakh+ student reviews and 4,000+ consultants to deliver transparent, data-driven guidance for universities, courses, and countries worldwide. The name “Abrobot” combines “Abroad” with “Bot” (meaning friend), reflecting the platform’s mission to be every student’s trusted companion in their international education journey.

Website: www.abrobot.ai

In collaboration with: www.mnbresearch.com

Email: contact@mnbresearch.com