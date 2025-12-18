Peracetic Acid Market 2030: Pulp & Paper Bleaching Goes Green

Peracetic Acid Market Summary

The global peracetic acid market was valued at USD 939.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is primarily supported by rising global population levels and accelerated urbanization, which have intensified the demand for efficient and reliable water treatment solutions. With the global population reaching nearly 8 billion in 2023, urban centers are facing increased pressure on water resources, driving the need for advanced disinfection technologies.

Projections suggest that approximately 1.6 billion people may face water scarcity by 2030, highlighting the growing importance of effective water purification and disinfection methods. Peracetic acid plays a crucial role in addressing these challenges due to its strong antimicrobial properties and effectiveness against a wide range of pathogens. Its widespread adoption in water treatment processes is supporting market growth by helping mitigate public health risks associated with unsafe water supplies.

The food and beverage industry represents another key growth avenue for the peracetic acid market. Rising emphasis on food safety and hygiene, particularly in the processing of meat, poultry, and seafood, has increased demand for high-performance antimicrobial agents. Peracetic acid is widely used as a disinfectant to prevent microbial contamination and ensure compliance with stringent food safety standards. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), food security remains a major global concern, reinforcing the need for dependable sanitation solutions across the food supply chain and contributing to sustained market demand.

Healthcare applications further strengthen the market outlook. Increasing global healthcare expenditure and heightened focus on infection prevention have driven the adoption of effective sterilization agents. In 2022, global healthcare spending reached approximately USD 8.3 trillion, with a significant share allocated to hygiene and sterilization practices. Peracetic acid’s proven effectiveness in disinfecting medical instruments and equipment has established it as an essential component of infection control protocols, supporting its growing use across hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide.

Order a free sample PDF of the Peracetic Acid Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held a significant share of the global peracetic acid market in 2024.

The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2024.

By grade, the 5%–15% segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By application, disinfectants represented the leading revenue-generating segment in 2024.

By end use, the healthcare segment captured a substantial share in 2024, driven by peracetic acid’s effectiveness in sterilizing medical equipment and instruments.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 939.3 Million

USD 939.3 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.4 Billion

USD 1.4 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

6.2% Largest Market: North America (2024)

Key Peracetic Acid Company Insights

The peracetic acid market features several established players focused on expanding capacity, enhancing product formulations, and forming strategic partnerships to address rising demand across water treatment, food processing, and healthcare sectors. Companies such as Ecolab, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., and Evonik Industries AG are actively investing in innovation and geographic expansion to strengthen their competitive positioning in both developed and emerging markets.

Evonik Industries AG offers high-quality peracetic acid solutions for food processing, water treatment, and healthcare applications, emphasizing environmentally friendly formulations and sustainable innovations.

Kemira focuses on water treatment and disinfection solutions, including advanced technologies such as KemConnect DEX, which utilize performic acid to enhance wastewater disinfection efficiency while supporting regulatory compliance and sustainability goals.

Key Peracetic Acid Companies

Ecolab

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay

Kemira

Diversey, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

SEITZ GmbH

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global peracetic acid market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, supported by increasing demand for effective disinfection solutions across water treatment, food processing, and healthcare sectors. Rising urbanization, water scarcity concerns, stricter hygiene regulations, and growing healthcare investments continue to reinforce the importance of high-performance antimicrobial agents. With ongoing innovation and expanding applications, peracetic acid is expected to remain a critical solution for addressing public health, safety, and sustainability challenges worldwide.