Comex Components Launches Durable Hollow Metal Frame Anchors for Stronger Installations

Trinity Dr. Lake In The Hills, IL, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ — An entirely new line of hollow metal frame anchors has been introduced by Comex Components to provide secure fastening solutions for Door and Window products installed within Commercial and Industrial Construction projects.

Comex Components is pleased to announce the release of its newest generation of hollow metal frame anchor products that provide a quick, safe, and secure way for contractors and builders to install Door and Window products into all types of building systems from schools and medical facilities to high traffic offices.

Built for Real-World Needs

Comex Hollow Metal Frame Anchors are engineered to meet the requirements of real-world applications. Comex offers three different types of hollow metal frame anchors: Base Anchor, Top Hat Anchor (Expanding) and Clip Anchor; all of which are manufactured from durable steels to ensure they provide secure fastening support in any environmental setting and will not allow your Door and Window products to sag after installation, nor will they allow your doors and windows to be kicked in.

Why Contractors Love Them

Contractors appreciate it when safety and stability are part of the installation process; these types of anchors are perfect for installation into Schools, Medical Facilities, and busy commercial spaces. They are not complicated to install and will integrate with nearly every brand of hollow metal frame; meaning you will spend less time searching for an anchor style and more time building the project. Comex also has the capability to provide a Custom Solutions to meet your specific project requirements

Learn More

To explore Comex’s full range of hollow metal frame anchors and see how they can improve your next installation, visit for Comex Components hollow metal frame anchors

About Comex Components

Comex is a suppliers of custom metal components and smart inventory solutions. Comex provide solutions that help customers deliver higher quality products to their end customers by improving operations for the customer. With an emphasis on providing innovative and reliable solutions, Comex enables our customers to optimize operations and achieve improved results.