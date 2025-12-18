Yorkdale Eyecare Shares Toronto Guide to Year-Round Eye Health

TORONTO, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ — With screen time at work and school at an all-time high, along with seasonal dryness affecting visual comfort, Yorkdale Eyecare is encouraging families across Toronto and North York to view eye care as an essential part of whole-body wellness. As an established optometry clinic in Toronto, Ontario, the practice supports patients with practical education and comprehensive eye examinations designed to identify concerns early and support long-term visual health.

“Your eyes don’t always ‘feel’ a problem until it’s advanced,” said Dr. Layla Sabet, Principal Optometrist. “A thorough eye examination can reveal changes that affect how you see today and may also provide insight into overall health. Our goal is to make it easy for residents to access the right care, at the right time, with appropriate technology and guidance.”

Eye Exams That Go Beyond the Prescription

Eye care extends beyond updating glasses or contact lenses. The Canadian Association of Optometrists (CAO) provides guidance on recommended intervals for comprehensive eye exams, with frequency based on age, symptoms, and individual risk factors. Patients are encouraged to follow the schedule advised by their optometrist and to book an exam sooner if they experience headaches, eye strain, dryness, fluctuating vision, or new floaters.

For individuals spending extended hours on digital devices, clinicians commonly suggest the 20-20-20 rule—every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something at least 20 feet away—to help reduce digital eye strain and support daily comfort.

A Technology-Forward Clinic Serving the Toronto Community

Conveniently located in the Yorkdale Mall Office Tower at 1 Yorkdale Road, Suite 416, Toronto, ON M6A 3A1, Yorkdale Eyecare has served the community for more than 15 years and brings over two decades of optical experience to patient care. The clinic’s 4.9/5.0 Google Customer Rating reflects an ongoing focus on clarity, service, and patient comfort across routine visits, contact lens care, and urgent eye concerns.

The clinic is also a member of Eye Recommend, a national network of independent optometrists dedicated to personalized, evidence-informed eye care and continued professional development across Canada.

Comprehensive Eye Care for Every Stage of Life

Yorkdale Eyecare offers a full range of optometry services for children, adults, seniors, and contact lens wearers, including:

Comprehensive Eye Examinations

Contact Lens Fitting and Assessment

Pediatric Eye Examinations

Visual Field Testing

Digital Retinal Imaging

OCT Scans (Optical Coherence Tomography)

Emergency Eye Care

Cataract Evaluations

Dry Eye Management

Eyeglasses featuring 100% authentic luxury eyewear brands

These services support early detection and ongoing monitoring of conditions such as glaucoma risk, cataract-related changes, diabetic eye concerns, and dry eye symptoms, while also helping patients maintain clear vision for learning, driving, work, and recreational activities.

Meet the Doctor: Dr. Layla Sabet

Yorkdale Eyecare is led by Dr. Layla Sabet, Principal Optometrist. She got an Honours Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Ontario and completed her Doctor of Optometry at the Illinois College of Optometry. Her clinical training included hospital-based rotations in New York and Chicago. Dr. Sabet has completed board examinations for practice in both Canada and the United States and has provided care to patients at Yorkdale Mall for over a decade.

She is a member of the esteemed Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO), the Canadian Association of Optometrists (CAO), and the College of Optometrists of Ontario. Outside the clinic, Dr. Sabet enjoys community service, travelling, cooking, and playing badminton.

Trusted Eye Care for Toronto Families

The clinic’s message to the community is simple: proactive eye care matters. Whether supporting a child’s visual development, helping professionals manage daily screen exposure, or monitoring age-related eye changes, regular visits to an optometrist in Toronto, ON can help protect vision and identify concerns earlier—often before noticeable symptoms develop.

Appointments are available for comprehensive eye exams, contact lenses, and advanced eye health imaging. For urgent concerns such as sudden vision changes, eye injury, or acute pain, patients are encouraged to contact the clinic promptly for guidance on next steps.

Location: Yorkdale Mall Office Tower, 1 Yorkdale Road, Suite 416, Toronto, ON M6A 3A1

Phone: (416) 781-8242 | (647) 560-2414

Website: https://yorkdaleeyecare.com/

