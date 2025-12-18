Johnson Brunetti Names Max Gordon as Community Liaison

Franklin, MA, Needham, MA, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm, founded in 2003, recently named Max Gordon as community liaison. Gordon will take on this role in addition to his duties as a client services specialist.

As community liaison, Gordon will coordinate with non-profit and charitable organizations to arrange volunteer opportunities for Johnson Brunetti. The firm’s employees contribute four hours of community service each quarter.

“Max has shown tremendous initiative since he joined Johnson Brunetti out of college in 2021. With the growth of our Massachusetts locations, Max stepped up to take on the community liaison role. We’re grateful to have someone of Max’s skill and passion in that role and look forward to even more rewarding community service projects for our staff,” said Linda Walter, Regional Operations Manager.

Over the past several years, Johnson Brunetti staff members—both collectively and as individuals—have performed community service for a wide range of organizations. Those include: The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Circle of Hope, The Salvation Army, Dress for Success, Wounded Warriors, and many more.

“One of the things I’ve loved about working at Johnson Brunetti is the team dynamic. Much of what we do here is a collaborative effort. The community service work we do brings our close-knit team even closer together,” said Gordon. “I’m excited to jump into this additional role and find more ways to help people in the communities we serve.”

Gordon earned a bachelor’s degree in managerial economics from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Originally from Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, he resides in the Brighton section of Boston. In his spare time, he enjoys movies, skiing, and mountain biking.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit www.JohnsonBrunetti.com.