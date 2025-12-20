SJ Auctioneers’ Online-Only Auction, December 28, Features 270 Lots of Toys, Collectibles, Jewelry, Decor, Silverware

Brooklyn, NY, 2025-12-20 — /EPR Network/ — SJ Auctioneers will wave good-bye to 2025 with an online-only Toys, Collectibles, Jewelry, Décor & Silverware auction on Sunday, December 28th, starting promptly at 6pm Eastern time. The catalog contains 270 lots, many of which would make for perfect post-holiday presents for the self or a loved one, at prices that won’t be a strain on a person’s budget.

“Variety and quality are the key words going into this auction,” said Erica Anderson of SJ Auctioneers. “Bidders will be presented with gorgeous silver objects by Buccellati of Italy, outstanding sterling silver flatware services and other silver items, beautiful vintage pens, fine estate jewelry, pieces from Ralph Lauren, mid-century games and toys, and Black Americana.”

The Italian-made Buccellati items will be led by a group of three little monkey figurines in their famous “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” pose, each one standing about 14cm (estimate: $15,000-$18,000); and a sterling silver centerpiece dish bowl with floral decorations and gilded inside, a rare find and weighing an impressive 3,980 grams (also estimated at $15,000-$18,000).

Also from Buccellati is a pair of vintage sterling silver ostrich figurines performing their furry technique (estimate: $8,000-$12,000); a large sterling silver photo frame with roses decoration signed Buccellati, 28cm tall by 22cm long, with the original box (estimate: $2,200-$2,600); and an adorable sterling silver owl figurine, about 13cm high by 9cm long (estimate: $2,200-$2,600).

SJ Auctioneers has become somewhat famous for their desirable selection of sterling silver flatware services. The December 28th auction features the following:

– A 96-piece service for 12 by Georg Jensen, complete without a single piece missing, in awesome condition but with no box unfortunately (estimate: $13,900-$15,000).

– A Tiffany & Company dinner-size service for six in the Audubon pattern, showing no signs of previous use, with a Tiffany felt storage pouch (estimate: $8,000-$9,000).

– A 24-piece English silverplate set consisting of 12 fish knives (9 inches long) and 12 fish forks (7 ¾ inches long), with hallmarks (estimate: $450-$600).

– An Asprey three-tiered boxed set of antler-handled stainless steel steak and carving set, in new condition. Asprey has supplied royal families since 1781 (estimate: $3,000-$3,500).

Items from the Ralph Lauren Collection will feature a brand new Ricky 33 handbag in light sand with darker sand ombre, in excellent condition, with keybell and cross body strap (estimate: $2,500-$3,500); and a heavyweight woman’s trench jacket lined in buttery soft leather with leather detailing, lightly worn and like new, size 2, cream/nutmeg in color (estimate: $650-$800).

Also from the Collection is a Kandice lightweight suede heel, brand new in thew box (estimate: $300-$500); a handwoven basket bag with bright colored stripes, no closure but lightly used and in great condition (estimate: $300-$500); and a cream-colored blazer with beaded RL logo, in a sweat-pant knit material, slim fit tailored size 2, in lightly worn condition (estimate: $250-$500).

Jewelry pieces with attractive estimates will include a Gucci watch from the Horsebit Collection, with diamonds on the dial, a 34mm stainless steel bracelet accented with diamonds and the original box (estimate: $1,000-$1,200); and a Tiffany & Co. 18k yellow gold Elsa Peretti diamond-by-the-yard (.06ct.) necklace, 16 inches long with original box (estimate: $800-$1,000).

Also offered will be a Gucci sterling silver and enamel logo ring with original box, size 7.25 (estimate: $500-$600); a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti 18kt Au 750 rose gold “bean” necklace, 16 inches long (estimate: $500-$800); a pair of Cartier sterling silver square cufflinks (estimate: $380-$650); and a pair of Cartier sterling silver onyx pyramid cufflinks (estimate: $350-$650).

The games and toys category will be highlighted by a Nintendo Entertainment System Aladdin Deck Enhancer with bundle of seven games, sealed in the original box and never used (estimate: $500-$1,000); and a Rolls Royce 2025 Chinese checkers box set for ecstasy spirit of phantom ghost, very rare, a press gift for the Asian market (estimate: 380-$750).

Toys will feature a Walt Disney Pride Lines O Gauge 153 6 Mickey Mouse circus train with the original box, in brand new mint condition, untested (estimate: $380-$750); and a Gucci Hot Wheels Cadillac Seville diecast toy car, from a limited edition (#3,911/5,000), featuring the iconic Cadillac Seville design with box and outer brown Gucci box (estimate: $400-$650).

Decorative accessories will include a Baccarat signed crystal red eye vase made in France, about 5 ¾ inches tall (estimate: $500-$850); a Daum pate de verre crystal horse desk clock figurine statuette, also made in France, 4 ½ inches tall (estimate: $450-$650); and a signed pair of Swarovski crystal parakeets, Fife and Fifer, new in the box (estimate: $450-$600).

Also featured is a group of three signed Herend porcelain white bunny figurines, made in Hungary, each one just over 5 inches tall (estimate: $480-$550); a Baccarat signed crystal decagon ice bucket with brushed gold handle (estimate: $450-$500); and a Herend signed porcelain gold fishnet baby giraffe figurine with 24k gold accents (estimate: $380-$450).

Returning to silver, individual lots will feature a JE Caldwell sterling silver centerpiece bowl with lid, the internal container silver metal and the lid gold metal (estimate: $8,000-$9,500); and a Tiffany & Co. set of 14 sterling silver bread /dessert plates / coasters in an Art Deco style, pattern number 20198B from 1923, weighing 73.3 troy oz. (estimate: $3,700-$5,500).

Also up for bid is a set of three late 19th century Russian enamel and silver picture frames, each one about 8 ½ inches tall by 6 ¾ inches wide, with hallmarks (estimate: $2,300-$3,200); and a pair of Mid-Century Modern style Pomellato sterling silver candlesticks, having a sleek, minimalist design typical of the Mid-Century Italian silversmiths (estimate: $2,000-$2,900).

Vintage pens make a thoughtful gift. The auction features a Montblanc 18k yellow gold pen from the Year of the Dragon 2000 series, with original sealed box (estimate: $2,600-$5,500); and a Montblanc Gaius Maecenas Patron of Art Limited Edition fountain pen, made in Germany, from a limited edition (#3374/4810), sealed in the box (estimate: $2,600-$5,000).

Also offered will be a Cartier sterling silver Trinity Vendome fountain pen (estimate: $450-$500); a Burberry cap mechanical pencil, Pentel Kerry, and ballpoint pen set with (estimate: $350-$400); a Jaguar black and gold lacquer rollerball pen made in Germany (estimate: $120-$250) and a Vacheron Constantin Malte Elegance brass ballpoint pen (estimate: $240-$450).

Black Americana figures always make for unusual but always appreciated gifts. Examples in the sale include an Uncle Mose with Aunt Jemima cast iron statuette figurine (estimate: $350-$500); a cast iron mechanical bank maid figure, by John Harper & Col (England) from the renowned Repro Collection of 1930 (estimate: $250-$450); and a JE Stevens cast iron mechanical Aunt Jemima bank, from the Repro Collection of 1930 (estimate: $250-$450).

Bidding is available online now, on LiveAuctioneers.com, and closes on auction day, December 28th. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now.

Here is a link to the catalog: www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/394469_toys-collectibles-jewelry-decor-silverware/

To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Toys, Collectibles, Jewelry, Décor & Silverware auction on December 28th starting at 6pm Eastern time, visit www.sjauctioneers.com.

About SJ Auctioneers:

SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com. To learn more about SJ Auctioneers, visit www.sjauctioneers.com.