Nashik, Maharashtra,India, 2025-12-20 — /EPR Network/ —Shreekant Patil is a globally recognized Top Spot-Welding Specialist renowned for mastering resistance welding and robotic innovation. With over three decades of expertise in manufacturing and exporting welding spares and consumables, he holds prestigious Technical Committee positions in AWS and BIS-India, shaping international welding standards. Shreekant Patil trains students, establishes student technical chapters, and provides technical mentorship to global startups in the welding sector.

Professional Technical Profile: Shreekant Patil

Shreekant Patil is a Chartered Engineer (CEng), Welding Consultant, Fellow Member of the Institution of Engineers India (IEI) and Indian Institute of Welding (IIW), and world-renowned top resistance welding specialist from Nashik, Maharashtra, India, with over 30 years of comprehensive experience in resistance welding processes, including 20 years dedicated to manufacturing resistance welding spares and consumables. His expertise spans every facet of resistance welding — specially spot welding, flash welding, seam welding, butt welding, projection welding, nugget formation, welding current, voltage, spot welders, projection welders, seam welders, welding machine building, welding parameters, welding electrodes, welding transformer, current transformers, welding process, electrode force, spot welding gun, welding gun building design, integration, machine rating, controllers, welding material & applications, selection of electrodes for welding, advantages of resistance welding, heat generation, critical variables, type of resistance welding, automation in resistance welding, welding standards, welding standardization, copper alloy, copper chromium, copper chromium zirconium, beryllium copper, nickel silicon copper chromium, tungsten copper, elkonite, recommended welding practices, class-2, class-3, class-4 alloy, manufacturing welding process, manufacturing of resistance welding spares, welding material specifications, hardness, conductivity.

3+ Decades Welding Experience Integrated with Core Competencies & Expertise

Resistance welding specialist India, Shreekant Patil’s 30-year career integrates process mastery with practical maintenance of spares like weld pneumatic cylinders, redesign of old spares for enhanced performance, and seamless integration of spares design and manufacturing. He serves automotive giants (Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Motors, Piaggio, Fiat, Ford, BMW, Honda Motors, General Motors) and switchgear leaders (L&T, ABB, Schneider Electric), producing weld heads, CD welders, copper busbar, silver brazing process components, welding in electric vehicle manufacturing, weld checkers, weld cylinders, force gauges, welding electrodes, tips, shanks, holders, gun arms, tip dresser, water cooled kickless cables, water cooled jumper cables, copper braided shunt, copper flexible shunt, pneumatic cylinder spares for welding gun, welding electrode extractors, spot welding robots, robotic welder spares, consumables, seam weld head, weld force gauge, and water cooling in electrodes.

Hard core welding engineer, Shreekant helps to configures spot welders, projection welders, seam welders, and welding machine building; optimizes welding parameters, electrode force, current, voltage, heat generation, critical variables for superior nugget quality; designs/integrates spot welding guns and robotic systems; and maintains/redesigns spares including weld pneumatic cylinders for reliability. In electrode selection, he leverages welding material & applications with copper alloys (copper chromium, copper chromium zirconium, beryllium copper, nickel silicon copper chromium, tungsten copper, elkonite, RWMA — Class-2, Class-3, Class-4, Class-11, & Class-14 emphasizing hardness, conductivity, and manufacturing welding process for resistance welding advantages in automotive, switchgear, electronics, and electric vehicle sector like EV battery.

Welding Standardization, Leadership and Global Technical Authority

As prestigious Technical Committee Member in 4 core committees of the American Welding Society (AWS) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS-India) at national & international levels, spot welding specialist Shreekant Patil drives welding standards, welding standardization, RWMA guidelines, recommended welding best practices, and procedure qualifications (WPS/WPQ). His associations extend to ISO, Europe, Canada standards organizations, ensuring global compliance with non-destructive testing and safety protocols. He integrates diagnostics — weld checkers, force gauges (weld force gauge), weld cylinders, water cooling in electrodes — for precision in robotic applications.

Welding Education, Training, and Startup Mentorship

Public speaker & Certified Trainer with Skill India — Khadi India, various colleges, and universities, spot welding veteran Shreekant Patil shares 30+ years technical experience, helping students and aspirant entrepreneurs. As Chartered Engineer and IIW/IEI Fellow, welding trainer, Shreekant assists various engineering colleges in establishing IIW students welding chapters and BIS standards students’ chapters, forming various students technical chapters, and provides technical guidance to startups in basic welding to robotic resistance welding innovation and scaling.

As robotic welding expert, Shreekant Patil’s holistic profile positions him as the definitive welding specialist, bridging decades of process innovation, spares manufacturing/maintenance, global standardization, and education to deliver turnkey solutions for OEMs worldwide.

Weldman: Entrepreneurship Journey — PARENTNashik Founder

Weldman India, Shreekant Patil founded PARENTNashik — production factory (Paramount Enterprises & Research in New Technologies Nashik) — in 2004 as a pioneering startup in Nashik, Maharashtra, India, transforming it from a modest workshop into a global leader in resistance welding spares and consumables manufacturing. With over two decades of dedicated production experience, PARENTNashik specializes in exporting high-precision components like spot welding electrodes, flexible shunts, gun arms, and robotic consumables made from advanced copper alloys (CuCrZr, BeCu, elkonite), serving automotive OEMs such as Tata Motors, Honda, BMW, General Motors, and switchgear giants like L&T and ABB across India, Europe, the USA, and the Middle East. Under Patil’s visionary leadership as a Chartered Engineer and Startup India Mentor, the company achieved 95% export revenue, implemented sustainable practices with a 50% women workforce, reduced OEM costs by up to 50% through innovative low-cost machining, and earned accolades like the IPF Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 along with various national and international awards, positioning PARENTNashik as a benchmark for MSME scaling, Industry 4.0 integration, and technical excellence in welding innovation.

Leadership & Global Affiliations

CEng Shreekant Patil, founder of PARENTNashik (India, 100% Export to Europe), serves as Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub, MACCIA — Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Vice President at IBSEA, GFID & MSMECCII, Advisor at United Marathi International Chamber, GIBF, Founder Member at FOEII University Delhi, and Director at Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation. As a Chartered Engineer with DGFT, Valuer, and 30+ years of industrial experience, he works as Sr. Consultant at NPC India (Ministry of Commerce & Industry), Technical Committee Member & Resource Person at BIS (Govt of India) and AWS (American Welding Society).​

Shreekant Patil is an Official Mentor for Govt of India initiatives including BHASKAR, Startup India, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras; Certified LEAN/ZED Consultant for Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, European Commissions; Registered Trainer/Assessor at NSDC (Skill India), PoP at UGC, Volunteer Mentor at AICTE-Vidyanjali, Independent Director, Niryat Bandhu, Udyami Mitra at Khadi India, associated with EEPC, SEPC, APEDA.​

Shreekant Patil is Council Member at International Trade Council (Innovation & Technology), Member/Reviewer/Mentor at Asian Council of Science Editors, IFERP, Global Harmonization Initiative, EU Cluster Collaboration, EIT MentorMe Program, UNSDG Sustainability Ambassador (SPSC-UK), UNFCCC Roster of Experts nominee, Researcher Fellow, Author, Writer, and Brand Ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium. His mission promotes self-employment through startups, entrepreneur/women empowerment, Govt schemes/funding, exporter/supply chain building, ZED/Lean MSME certifications, BIS-ISI standards, and Chartered Engineer certifications.