Rethinking Menstrual Care: The Rise of Reusable Period Panties 

GURUGRAM, India, 2025-12-22 — /EPR Network/ — As conversations around menstrual hygiene evolve, Mahina is stepping forward with design-driven, rigorously tested solutions that put comfort, body safety and long-term reliability at the centre of period care.

For decades, disposable pads dominated the market despite their well-known drawbacks: rashes, discomfort, and short wear-time. With growing awareness around body safety and sustainability, menstruators are now seeking alternatives that fit the pace and demands of modern life. Mahina’s reusable period panty meets that need with engineering-led design, body-safe fabrics and rigorous testing that set a new benchmark for menstrual care in the country.

Comfort Designed For Real Life

Pads often come with plastic-heavy surfaces and adhesive backings that trap heat and irritate sensitive skin. Mahina’s reusable period panty replaces that experience with OEKO-TEX certified fabrics that are soft, breathable and gentle on the body. Available in cotton and MicroModal, each pair provides secure protection without the discomfort of plastic layers or adhesive wings. The panty slips on like regular underwear and stays in place through everything the day brings, without the constant readjusting that disposable products usually require.

Engineered Protection That Reduces Stress

Mahina’s reusable period panty offers up to 12 hours of wear time, reducing stress on long workdays, during travel, and during unpredictable stretches when a washroom isn’t readily accessible. With three absorbency levels to choose from, users can match their period protection to their flow and reduce the need to change up to 5 pads at the highest level.

The built-in absorbency is paired with full front-to-back coverage that stays aligned with the body through constant movement, so nothing shifts, bunches or needs adjusting. It’s steady, all-day support that blends into real routines and relieves the mental load that has always come with managing pads.

A Planet-Friendly Alternative That Fits Daily Routines

Disposable pads create a large amount of long-lasting waste, which is why many menstruators are now choosing options that are gentler on the planet. Mahina’s period panties can be washed and reused around 100 times, replacing hundreds of single-use pads in that time. With just a small set of period panties, most users don’t need any additional period products; no monthly pad purchases, no last-minute pharmacy runs and no constant restocking. The switch is simple, making it an easy step toward more responsible period care.

Lab-Tested Protection For Real-World Wear

Mahina’s period underwear is built around body safety, which is why every skin-touching element is tested in NABL-accredited labs to ensure compliance with strict EU and US safety standards. These checks confirm that the product contains no toxic chemicals, no restricted substances and no banned amines.

Mahina also tests its underwear after months of real-world use, where the used garments showed a total microbial count well below 1000 cfu/gm, indicating minimal bacterial, yeast and mould growth. This means that Mahina’s period panties are designed to stay safe, fresh and reliable over time.

Inclusive Design For India’s Diverse Bodies

Mahina offers its reusable period panty in seven sizes, from XS to 3XL. Each pair adapts to varied flows and active routines without rolling up, digging in or restricting movement. Instead of the one-size-fits-all approach that pads often force on menstruators, Mahina’s period care lets menstruators choose what works best for their body and their cycle.

A New Era In Period Care

As India embraces a more informed, design-and-science-driven approach to menstrual products, Mahina is guiding the shift toward period care that truly supports the body. With thoughtful engineering, dependable all-day wear and thorough safety validation, the reusable period panty is becoming an intentional choice for menstruators who want comfort, clarity and control over their cycle.

To join the growing community choosing comfort and confidence over compromise, discover Mahina’s reusable period panties and make the switch that supports you every single cycle.