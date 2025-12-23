Cancer Biomarkers Market Sees Rising Demand in Precision Oncology

The global cancer biomarkers market was valued at USD 30.35 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 69.76 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. Cancer biomarkers play a critical role in determining patient prognosis and are integral to the diagnosis, treatment planning, and therapeutic monitoring of nearly all cancer patients. Their growing adoption reflects the increasing emphasis on early detection, precision medicine, and personalized oncology care.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.84% in 2023

The U.S. dominated the regional market with a share of 85.8% in 2023

By type, the breast cancer segment held a significant revenue share in 2023

By biomolecule, genetic biomarkers led the market in terms of revenue share

By application, the diagnostics segment dominated the market in 2023

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

Market Size & CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 30.35 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 69.76 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 12.7%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

The primary growth drivers of the cancer biomarkers market include the rising global burden of cancer, increasing research activities related to biomarker discovery, the expanding use of biomarkers in drug discovery and development, and the growing adoption of personalized treatment approaches. As cancer incidence continues to rise worldwide, the demand for early detection and individualized treatment options has intensified, reinforcing the importance of biomarkers in cancer care.

In 2022, approximately 20 million people were diagnosed with cancer globally. While around 53.5 million individuals survived for at least five years, nearly 10 million cancer-related deaths were recorded in the same year. Additionally, a World Health Organization (WHO) survey highlighted significant healthcare access gaps, revealing that less than 40% of countries provide basic cancer care and palliative services, further emphasizing the need for advanced diagnostic solutions.

The expansion of cancer biomarker research is significantly contributing to market growth by improving early detection, diagnosis, and personalized treatment strategies. Clinical trials such as OPTIC RCC, which focuses on tailoring kidney cancer treatment based on tumor genetic profiling, demonstrate the increasing reliance on biomarkers to optimize therapeutic outcomes.

Furthermore, the rising use of biomarkers in oncology drug discovery enhances treatment precision and efficacy. According to the Alliance for Patient Access, biomarkers serve as genetic indicators that help predict patient response to specific medications, making biomarker testing a foundational step in personalized cancer therapy.

Key Cancer Biomarkers Company Insights

Leading companies in the cancer biomarkers market include Abbott, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Hologic, Inc., and Sino Biological Inc. Market participants are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their customer base and strengthen their competitive positioning.

Abbott offers a comprehensive portfolio of oncology assays for cancers such as breast and colon, along with personalized testing solutions for early detection, diagnosis, and disease monitoring.

QIAGEN provides advanced solutions for sample collection, biomarker detection, and data interpretation, supported by robust technologies and continuous innovation.

Key Cancer Biomarkers Companies

Abbott

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Affymetrix Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

Conclusion

The cancer biomarkers market is experiencing strong growth driven by the increasing global cancer burden, expanding research efforts, and rising adoption of personalized medicine. With continuous technological advancements, growing clinical validation, and increasing integration of biomarkers in diagnostics and drug development, the market is expected to witness sustained expansion through 2030. As healthcare systems prioritize early detection and precision oncology, cancer biomarkers will remain a cornerstone of modern cancer management and therapeutic innovation.

