Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market 2030: Pallet Plastic Pivot

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Summary

The global post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics market was valued at USD 11.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising environmental concerns and the implementation of stringent plastic waste management regulations that encourage industries to adopt more sustainable practices. Increasing pressure to reduce plastic pollution has positioned PCR plastics as a key component of global sustainability strategies.

Corporate sustainability commitments and government-led initiatives promoting circular economy models are further accelerating the adoption of post-consumer recycled plastics across multiple industries, including packaging, automotive, and construction. These efforts aim to reduce reliance on virgin plastics, improve resource efficiency, and support long-term environmental goals. As a result, PCR plastics are increasingly being integrated into mainstream manufacturing and product design.

Post-consumer recycled plastics are derived from plastic products that have been used by consumers, discarded, and subsequently collected and processed into new materials. Several factors are contributing to the rapid growth of this market. Technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence and robotics, are significantly enhancing recycling operations by improving the accuracy and efficiency of material sorting. These innovations enable better separation of recyclable plastics from waste streams, addressing challenges that intensified during periods of increased recycling demand, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising environmental awareness among consumers and businesses is also driving the shift toward PCR plastics. The growing emphasis on reducing plastic waste, conserving natural resources, and lowering environmental impact has increased demand for recycled materials. Additionally, the use of PCR plastics helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption compared to virgin plastic production, making it an attractive option for industries and environmentally conscious consumers alike.

Regulatory support continues to play a critical role in market expansion. Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter policies to address plastic pollution, including mandates for recycled content and restrictions on single-use plastics. These regulations create a favorable environment for PCR plastics adoption. At the same time, consumer preference for sustainable products is strengthening demand across sectors such as food packaging, personal care, and consumer goods.

Order a free sample PDF of the Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the post-consumer recycled plastics market, accounting for a revenue share of 45.1% in 2024.

The North America market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period.

By source, the bottles segment led the market with a revenue share of 75.4% in 2024.

By type, polyethylene (PE) accounted for the largest revenue share of 20.1% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.78 billion

USD 11.78 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.64 billion

USD 21.64 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.4%

10.4% Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Company Insights

Major companies operating in the post-consumer recycled plastics market include BASF SE, SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, and others. These organizations are implementing strategic initiatives such as partnerships, technology collaborations, and product innovations to strengthen their market positions. Strategic alliances allow companies to share expertise and resources, particularly in recycling technologies, improving efficiency and scalability. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly launching products that incorporate post-consumer recycled content to meet growing demand for sustainable solutions.

Evonik Industries AG focuses on producing additives that enhance mechanical recycling processes, improving both efficiency and quality of recycled plastics. Through its circular economy initiatives, including TEGO Cycle additives, the company supports the conversion of plastic waste into high-value reusable materials. Similarly, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. develops polymers, resins, and specialty chemicals aimed at improving plastic recyclability and advancing circular economy solutions to address plastic waste challenges.

Key Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Companies

BASF SE

SABIC

Evonik Industries AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arkema

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

SUEZ SA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Covestro AG

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The post-consumer recycled plastics market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period, driven by regulatory support, technological advancements in recycling, and increasing demand for sustainable materials. Rising environmental awareness among consumers and businesses, combined with corporate and governmental commitment to circular economy practices, continues to accelerate market adoption. As innovation in recycling technologies advances and recycled content becomes integral to product development, PCR plastics are set to play a vital role in reducing plastic waste and supporting long-term sustainability goals across industries.