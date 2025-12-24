Certificate Authority Market Driven by Rising Cybersecurity Needs

The global certificate authority (CA) market was valued at USD 173.1 million in 2023 and is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 401.4 million by 2030. This growth reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2024 to 2030. The expansion of digital ecosystems, rising dependence on secure online transactions, and increasing concerns around data privacy and cyber threats are key factors driving demand for digital certificates issued by certificate authorities.

As organizations across industries accelerate digital adoption, the need for secure communication channels and authenticated digital identities has become critical. Certificate authorities play a central role in enabling trust across internet-based services by protecting data exchanges from cyber risks such as phishing, man-in-the-middle attacks, and unauthorized access.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with a 33.7% revenue share in 2023

Certificate type segment accounted for the largest component share at 62.0% in 2023

BFSI emerged as the leading vertical, contributing 21.5% of total revenue in 2023

Large enterprises represented the largest share by enterprise size at 74.7% in 2023

Domain validation certificates led by validation type with a 46.0% revenue share in 2023

Market Size and CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 173.1 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 401.4 million

CAGR (2024–2030): 13.1%

Largest Regional Market (2023): North America

The growing adoption of e-commerce platforms, online banking, cloud services, and other internet-based applications is a major contributor to market growth. As businesses expand their digital footprints, the need to secure online transactions and protect sensitive customer data has intensified. Certificate authorities provide the foundational infrastructure required to encrypt data transmissions and authenticate digital identities.

The rapid increase in global internet penetration has further amplified the demand for digital security solutions. As of 2023, approximately 5.16 billion people—representing 64.4% of the global population—are internet users. This figure is expected to rise to 6.13 billion by 2028, reflecting an increase of nearly 19%. This sustained growth in internet usage directly supports the adoption of digital certificates for secure communication.

Heightened awareness of encryption and data protection among enterprises has also strengthened market demand. With cyberattacks becoming more sophisticated, organizations are prioritizing robust cybersecurity frameworks. SSL/TLS certificates remain essential tools for securing digital communication channels. In parallel, regulatory mandates such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) require organizations to adopt stringent data protection measures, further driving reliance on CA services.

The rise of emerging technologies—including the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, and 5G networks—has introduced new security challenges and expanded use cases for digital certificates. As AI adoption accelerates, there is increasing demand for authentication of AI models, algorithms, and training data sources. Research published by IBM in January 2024 indicates that approximately 42% of large-scale organizations have already implemented AI technologies, reinforcing the need for advanced identity and trust mechanisms supported by certificate authorities.

Key Certificate Authority Company Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of established players offering a broad range of digital certificate and identity management solutions. Leading companies include IdenTrust, Inc., Sectigo Limited, GlobalSign, DigiCert, Inc., and Network Solutions, LLC, among others.

IdenTrust, Inc. provides SSL/TLS certificates, code signing certificates, and identity verification solutions to enable secure online transactions.

Sectigo Limited specializes in SSL certificates and automated certificate lifecycle management across enterprise IT ecosystems.

GlobalSign delivers identity and security solutions for enterprises, cloud providers, and IoT innovators, focusing on authentication and encryption automation.

DigiCert, Inc. offers SSL/TLS and code signing certificates along with comprehensive certificate management services across multiple industries.

Network Solutions, LLC supports digital presence through domain registration, web hosting, and online marketing services, including certificate offerings.

Key Certificate Authority Companies

ACTALIS S.p.A.

Asseco Data Systems S.A.

DigiCert, Inc.

Entrust Corporation

GlobalSign

GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

IdenTrust, Inc.

Network Solutions, LLC

Newfold Digital Inc.

Sectigo Limited

com

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Conclusion

The global certificate authority market is positioned for strong and sustained growth through 2030, driven by expanding digital ecosystems, rising cybersecurity threats, regulatory compliance requirements, and the rapid adoption of emerging technologies. With increasing internet penetration, accelerated digital transformation, and growing reliance on secure online interactions, certificate authorities will remain a critical pillar of global digital trust infrastructure. As enterprises continue to prioritize encryption, identity authentication, and secure communications, demand for CA services is expected to grow steadily across regions and industry verticals.

