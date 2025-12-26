Mustafa Jewellery Illuminates the Festive Season with the Launch of the “Starlight Reverie” Digital Lookbook

SINGAPORE, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Mustafa Jewellery invites you to experience the guiding light of heritage with the global launch of its highly anticipated Christmas 2025 digital lookbook, “Starlight Reverie”. This exquisite collection is now available for viewing on the official websites of Mustafa Jewellery, Mustafa Jewellery Malaysia, and Alfa Jewellers.

“Starlight Reverie: The Guiding Light of Heritage” is an immersive journey into the profound warmth and celestial magic of the festive season. The lookbook captures the essence of family bonds and timeless tradition through a curated narrative of ten exceptional jewellery pieces. Drawing inspiration from the symbolic Eight-Pointed Star, the collection embodies guidance, celestial perfection, and the unbroken chain of legacy that defines our most cherished celebrations.

The collection is thoughtfully segmented into three distinct chapters, each showcasing a different facet of festive elegance:

The warm radiance of four gold masterpieces The celestial fire of three magnificent diamond creations, and The sleek, modern sophistication of three versatile silver treasures.

Each piece is created not just as an accessory, but as a future heirloom meant to be cherished and passed down through generations, and every piece is accompanied by thoughtful styling tips to help you wear it beautifully.

We invite you to explore this magnificent collection and discover the perfect symbol of your family’s enduring legacy.

Begin your celestial journey today by viewing the full Starlight Reverie Christmas digital lookbook:

https://mustafajewellery.com/lookbook/starlight-reverie/

https://mustafajewellery.com/my/en/lookbook/starlight-reverie/

https://mustafajewellery.com/my/lookbook/gemerlapan-salju-lookbook-krismas-2025/

https://alfajewellers.com/articles/lookbook/starlight-reverie/

About Mustafa Jewellery:

Mustafa Jewellery Singapore is a premier destination for exquisite jewellery, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, stunning designs, and commitment to excellence. With a rich heritage spanning decades, we take pride in offering discerning customers a curated selection of timeless pieces that celebrate life’s most precious moments. From engagement rings to bespoke creations, each piece is crafted with passion and precision, reflecting our unwavering dedication to creating enduring treasures. Visit us on our website to explore our collection and experience the artistry of fine jewellery.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Selvi Narayanan

Title: HR Manager

Email: selvi@mkmustafa.com.my

Phone: +60 16-511 0664