CHETU LAUNCHES TRACK2AI™ FRAMEWORK TO ACCELERATE AI ADOPTION ACROSS 40+ INDUSTRIES

SUNRISE, FL,2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and custom software solutions provider, today announced the launch of its Track2AI™ framework, an eight-step methodology designed to help organizations across more than 40 industries integrate and scale artificial intelligence (AI) effectively.

This launch provides a structured path for organizations to integrate AI and achieve positive business outcomes. McKinsey estimates that corporations slow to adopt AI could miss out on as much as $4.4 trillion in potential productivity gains. At the same time, Gusto Insights reports that over 80% of small businesses using AI regularly report productivity improvements, and around 20% or more see gains exceeding 20%.

“AI adoption is no longer a question of if, but when companies will effectively implement it,” said Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu. “Track2AI™ gives our clients a proven process, guided by developers who not only specialize in AI but also understand the unique challenges of their industries.”

The proprietary framework streamlines the AI journey—from assessing the challenges and goals to deployment. It builds on Chetu’s extensive experience in technologies like AI, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and agentic AI. Developed through insights gained from thousands of custom software projects, Track2AI™ equips organizations with the tools and expertise needed to turn AI potential into business performance.

Chetu uses the framework to build custom AI solutions for companies in more than 40 industries, helping them quickly and easily adopt, leverage, and optimize AI. Chetu integrates these advanced technologies, including Gen AI, Conversational AI, Predictive Analytics (Big Data), and AI Automation, which allows clients to optimize efficiencies and gain data-driven insights. Additionally, Chetu offers AI solutions, such as:

Fraud Detection

Demand Forecasting

Dynamic Pricing

AI Medical Imaging

AI Trip Planning

Smart Shopping

Compliance Automation

Chetu’s industry-specific teams bring context and business knowledge to every project. Customers in healthcare, retail, construction, Human Capital Management (HCM), and other sectors work with experts who understand their operational and regulatory environments. This pairing of technical and domain expertise allows Chetu to deliver solutions that drive tangible outcomes—whether optimizing patient analytics, automating workflows, or transforming enterprise service delivery.

“We combined industry knowledge with nationally recognized AI solutions, giving clients a competitive advantage,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu. “Track2AI™ creates a repeatable, results-oriented process that brings value for organizations.

“Our skills in the design, development, and implementation of software that assists companies in using AI ensure that clients not only integrate AI seamlessly but also achieve an ROI that improves efficiency, innovation, and growth,” Khatri added.

Please watch for the rollout of Chetu’s Track2AI™ website, which will go live later this year. For more information on Track2AI™ or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and custom software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 12 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.