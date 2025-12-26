JJungles Wins 2025 Global Recognition Award For Exemplary Leadership, Research and Innovation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Kirsty Englander, Founder & Head of Growth

📩 hello@jjungles.com | 🌐 https://jjungles.com

Sunshine Coast, Australia , 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — JJungles AgencyOS is proud to announce it has received a 2025 Global Recognition Award. The massive achievement comes after a year full of strengths and accomplishments, with the startup having made strides in developing the world’s first AgencyOS – an all-in-one system designed for digital agencies worldwide.

“It’s been an amazing, busy year, and receiving this award has been a major milestone for our team,” says Kirsty Englander, founder of JJungles. “We want to extend a huge thank you to all of our followers, who didn’t just observe our journey, but actively joined in. They have all been vital in shaping our AgencyOS, and in how JJungles is revolutionising the marketing industry.”

JJungles was one of over 15,000 entrants to the award, and was vigorously assessed in all areas, yet received perfect scores across 34 evaluation criteria. These include leadership, teaching, research, innovation, technical excellence, and strategic vision.

The startup, based on the Sunshine Coast of Australia, is on the path to completely transform how digital agencies and marketing professionals operate and scale. It’s being built in public, following firm principles of transparency and accountability as it develops a system that goes far beyond traditional CRM software.

JJungles sends out fortnightly build updates to its subscribers, and hosts near daily discussions in its exclusive JJungles Founders Club, inviting marketing leaders to weigh in on the system’s features, tools, and functionality.

Its core mission? To eliminate common inefficiencies that hold digital agencies back, forcing them to use pricey tech stacks with fragmented, clunky tools. Motivated by her own experience of running a successful, award-winning agency, Englander sought to break down the barriers holding other agencies back.

JJungles’ technical advancements in automated workflows, integrations, and real-time communication hub are key to digital agency success. As JJungles continues to expand in the new year, growing its market influence to an international scope, agencies worldwide can join the journey.

About JJungles

JJungles is an Australian-based software company developing JJungles AgencyOS, a fully integrated operating system for digital, creative, and marketing agencies. Led by Kirsty Englander, the company aims to empower agencies globally with a unified system that brings automation, intelligence, and collaboration into one platform.