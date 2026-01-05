‘Evening With the Hobbits,’ Cena, Hunt Q&A’s, Local Sessions Highlight Fan Expo New Orleans Panels

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — FAN EXPO events are all about unique experiences and lasting memories. In that spirit, FAN EXPO New Orleans has unveiled an array of panel programming sessions ranging from An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years, a once-in-a-quarter-century celebration featuring Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood, to celebrity Q&As, industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative panels from all areas of pop culture, Friday through Sunday, January 9-11 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

From show opening at 3 p.m. on Friday all the way through closing on Sunday at 5 p.m., all day and into the night, more than 150 panels, screenings and meetups make up the exclusive schedule of interactive sessions.

And while the diverse slate promises something for everyone, fans have been buzzing in particular about the ‘Hobbits’ panel on Saturday, January 10, at 7:30 p.m.; John Cena Live on Saturday at 4:15 p.m.; Hayden Christensen Special Experience on Friday at 8:30 p.m.; and the live art showdown Comics Xplosion on Friday, January 9, at 8:30 p.m. at Junebug (744 Camp St.).

FAN EXPO New Orleans programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings. In addition to sessions with stars like Helen Hunt (Twister, Mad About You), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), My Name is Earl co-stars Jaime Pressley and Ethan Suplee, Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black³) and many others, there are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings and other pop culture themed sessions, many conducted by New Orleans-based organizations.

And programming extends beyond the panel rooms, with the Creators Stage featuring artists and writers discussing their crafts, as well as the Community Zone highlighting the best in local organizations, charities and interactive content.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans/our-schedule/ and on the FAN EXPO New Orleans app. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

• 3 p.m., The State of Trek fan panel, Room 286

• 4 p.m., Voice Acting Class 101 with Michael Scott, Creators Stage

• 4 p.m., Transformers: Beast Wars with Ian James Corlett, Theater 3

• 4:30 p.m., Cast of Hazbin Hotel: Christian Borle, Lilli Cooper and Joel Perez, Main Theater

• 5:15 p.m., Star Trek: The Next Generation with Gates McFadden, Theater 2

• 5:45 p.m., TMNT: Heroes in a Half Shell with Ernie Reyes Jr., Brian Tochi, Robbie Rist and Kenn Scott, Main Theater

• 6:15 p.m., Reno 911! with Cedric Yarbrough and Thomas Lennon, Theater 2

• 7 p.m., Truth and Myth about Hauntings in New Orleans fan panel, Room 286

• 8 p.m., Grand Theft Auto with Ned Luke, Shawn Fonteno and Steven Ogg, Theater 3

Saturday:

• 10 a.m., Fandom Unleashed: From Conventions to Community Movements, Room 287

• 11 a.m., One Journey, Many Worlds with Elijah Wood, Main Theater

• Noon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer with James Marsters, Theater 2

• Noon, Star Trek and Neurodiversity fan panel, Room 286

• 12:15 p.m., Lost with Josh Holloway, Dominic Monaghan and Francois Chau, Main Theater

• 1 p.m., Spotlight on creators Sean Gordon Murphy and Corin Howell, Theater 4

• 1 p.m., Luke Cage with Mike Colter, Theater 2

• 1:30 p.m., From Broadway to Fandom: Meet Krystina Alabado, Lilli Cooper, Joel Perez, and Christian Borle, Main Theater

• 2 p.m., Taking the Cost out of Cosplay, Room 287 Workshop

• 3 p.m., Twister with Helen Hunt, Theater 2

• 3 p.m., Cosplay Competitions for Beginners with Remy Domino, BekuCos and Cynful Cosplay, Room 287 Workshop

• 3:30 p.m., She is the One Named Sailor Moon: Terri Hawkes Q&A, Theater 3

• 4 p.m., Voices of FAN EXPO voice acting competition, Creators Stage

• 5 p.m., Breaking Bad with Dean Norris, Theater 2

Sunday:

• 11 a.m., Can We Trust Herbie? Robots and AI in Popular Culture fan panel, Room 286

• 11 a.m., Shire Shenanigans: Behind the Scenes with Billy Boyd, Theater 3

• 11:30 a.m., The Addams Family Reunion: Christina Ricci and Christopher Lloyd, Main Theater

• Noon, Y2K Icon: Jaime Pressly, Theater 2

• 12:15 p.m., Classic Comics Revisited: Moon Knight by Stephen Platt and Terry Kavanagh, Theater 4

• 1 p.m., Blockbuster Action Stars: Joe Pantoliano, Dean Norris, and Garrett Hedlund, Theater 2

• 2 p.m., Harry Potter: Bonnie Wright, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, Main Theater

• 3:15 p.m., The Goonies: Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Joe Pantoliano, Kerri Green and Robert Davi, Main Theater

Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.