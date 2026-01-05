Helical IT Solutions Supports Enterprises Migrating from Crystal Reports to Pentaho Reporting Platform

Hyderabad, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — As SAP Crystal Reports reaches end-of-life and enterprises face increasing risks related to security, compliance, and long-term maintainability, Helical IT Solutions announces a dedicated services offering to help organizations migrate from Crystal Reports to Pentaho Reporting as part of their reporting modernization and outsourcing initiatives.

Crystal Reports has been widely used for operational and regulatory reporting for many years. However, with limited ongoing innovation, shrinking talent availability, and end-of-life concerns, many organizations are now evaluating Crystal Reports alternatives that align better with modern data platforms and long-term enterprise architecture strategies.

Helical IT Solutions brings over 10 years of experience in enterprise reporting, business intelligence, and data platforms, helping organizations transition from legacy reporting tools to scalable, open, and future-ready reporting frameworks such as Pentaho Reporting.

Helping Enterprises Move Away from Legacy Reporting Platforms

Helical IT follows a structured, assessment-led approach to Crystal Reports migration, ensuring business continuity while modernizing reporting capabilities. Services include:

Crystal Reports to Pentaho Reports migration

Re-engineering and optimization of legacy reports

Migration of complex reports including parameters, subreports, and business logic

Reporting outsourcing and managed services

Integration with modern data warehouses, data lakes, and cloud platforms

Organizations evaluating alternatives to Crystal Reports often consider Pentaho Reporting due to its open architecture, strong enterprise reporting capabilities, and ability to integrate seamlessly with modern data and analytics ecosystems.

Why Organizations Migrate from Crystal Reports to Pentaho

Enterprises typically migrate from Crystal Reports to reduce end-of-life risk, modernize reporting infrastructure, lower vendor lock-in, and gain greater flexibility in deployment and customization.

Pentaho Reporting supports pixel-perfect reports, complex layouts, parameterized reports, and integration with enterprise data pipelines, making it a practical alternative for organizations with mature reporting requirements.

Free Assessment and Proof of Concept

To help organizations evaluate feasibility and reduce migration risk, Helical IT Solutions is offering free Crystal Reports assessments and proof of concept (POC) engagements. These initiatives help stakeholders understand report complexity, migration effort, performance considerations, and modernization opportunities before committing to a full-scale migration.

“Our focus is on making Crystal Reports migration predictable and low-risk,” said Nikhilesh Tiwari, Director at Helical IT Solutions.

“Pentaho Reporting provides enterprises with a strong foundation for modern reporting, and our role is to ensure that the transition preserves business logic, data accuracy, and operational continuity.”

Who Should Consider This Initiative

This offering is particularly relevant for enterprises currently using SAP Crystal Reports for operational, financial, or regulatory reporting and exploring outsourcing or modernization options due to end-of-life, licensing, or scalability concerns.

Trusted Partner for Reporting and BI Modernization

Helical IT Solutions has partnered with 100+ organizations globally, supporting industries including banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and SaaS. The company focuses exclusively on data engineering, enterprise reporting, business intelligence, and analytics, helping enterprises modernize reporting without excessive licensing costs or vendor lock-in.

About Helical IT Solutions

Helical IT Solutions is a data and analytics-focused company with over a decade of experience delivering enterprise reporting modernization, Pentaho services, business intelligence, and data platform solutions for global enterprises.

For more information, visit: https://www.helicaltech.com

Contact: nikhilesh@helicaltech.com