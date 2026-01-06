MoveStrong Kicks Off 15th Year of Purpose-Driven Functional Fitness Design

USA, 2026-01-06 — /EPR Network/ — MoveStrong, a leader in functional fitness equipment and training environment design, proudly announces the start of its 15th year in business, marking a decade and a half of innovation, patented design, and purpose-driven movement solutions.

Founded in 2011, MoveStrong was built on a simple idea: fitness should prepare people for real life. What began with the first Functional Training System has evolved into a globally recognized brand with installations across all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries worldwide.

Over the past 15 years, MoveStrong has introduced multiple patented designs, including the Nova XL FTS, Centerline Bands, Omni Bar, T-Rex system, and Functional Staircase, while expanding into outdoor fitness, tactical training, education, and community-based movement environments.

In 2025, MoveStrong continued its momentum with new installations, strategic partnerships, and the launch of the MoveStrong Mountain Retreat, a space dedicated to intentional movement, recovery, and performance beyond traditional gym walls.

“Fifteen years in, we’re just getting started,” said Jared Kuka, founder of MoveStrong. “We remain driven by the same mission: to build strong humans through intentional movement and create environments that empower people to move better everywhere.”

As MoveStrong begins this milestone year, the company looks forward to continuing innovation, collaboration, and building spaces that support movement for all populations.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget,

design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information:

http://movestrongfit.com/whomovesstrong/2025/01/03/15-years-moving-strong