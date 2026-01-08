Model 6254-SSH 4 Channel LC Duplex Switch Provides Secure Password Protected Redundancy & Failover for Critical Network Operations

Cranston, RI, 2026-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) adds Model 6254-SSH to its lineup of QuickSwitch ® secure fiber optic switches. The Model 6254-SSH is an LC duplex fiber optic switch designed for secure, remote management of fiber connections for switching or sharing A / B positions for up to four networks or devices. The Model 6254-SSH allows users to switch fiber channels between A and B network paths remotely using a secure, password protected SSH or HTTPS web-based interface or manually controlling using front panel pushbuttons.

The switch provides both independent and simultaneous control of four LC duplex fiber channels and is fully transparent to data ensuring reliable performance for a wide range of fiber-based systems.

Key Features of the Model 6254-SSH

Independent Channel Control: Each LC duplex fiber channel can be switched between A and B paths using front panel pushbuttons or password protected GUI remote control.

Simultaneously Channel Control: All 4 LC duplex fiber channels can be switched between A and B paths using HTTPS and SSH Graphical User Interface Software.

Secure Remote Management: Using the SSH and HTTPS web-based GUI requires password authentication.

Data Transparent: Supports a wide variety of fiber optic network applications/devices.

Core Benefits and Applications

• Secure fiber network routing and segmentation

• Remote isolation of fiber-connected systems

• Redundant path switching and failover testing

• Field installations and temporary deployments

• Lab testing and measurement applications

• Government, military, and critical infrastructure networks

The Model 6254-SSH combines proven optical switching technology with secure remote management or local onsite pushbutton control, providing network administrators with precise control over LC duplex fiber connections while maintaining security and data integrity.

To learn more, including full product specifications and application diagrams, visit the LineSelect® Model 6254-SSH product page:

https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-306254-model-6254-ssh-lc-duplex-4-channel-ab-fiberswitch-with-ssh-and-https-gui.html

For assistance with custom fiber switch designs or pricing, contact our team by phone, email, or live chat. You can also submit a custom product request here:

https://www.electrostandards.com/support/custom-product-request/

All ESL products are available for export. Government buyers are welcome to request GSA pricing for commercial off the shelf equipment.

