Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2030: Pallets Power Logistics

The global rigid plastic packaging market was valued at USD 243.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 295.52 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for packaged food, supported by a growing consumer preference for ready-to-eat food products. Additionally, the widespread use of plastics in rigid packaging applications continues to strengthen market expansion due to their durability, lightweight nature, and cost efficiency.

In the United States, the rigid plastic packaging market is expected to register steady growth, largely due to rising demand from the food and beverage industry for packaging solutions that are durable, tamper-resistant, and lightweight. The rapid expansion of e-commerce and organized retail is further boosting demand for rigid containers that offer both product protection and shelf readiness. This trend is especially evident in sectors such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, where packaging performance plays a critical role in product safety and presentation.

The continued growth of e-commerce and modern retail channels is increasing the need for stackable and protective rigid packaging formats. Industries such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, and electronics rely heavily on rigid plastic packaging to withstand transportation stresses while maintaining brand identity and visual appeal. As logistics networks expand globally, demand for high-performance rigid packaging solutions is expected to rise further.

Regulatory frameworks established by authorities such as the FDA and EPA are also shaping market dynamics. These regulations encourage manufacturers to adopt compliant, high-quality rigid plastic materials for the safe storage and transportation of consumables and sensitive products. As a result, the development and use of food-grade and medical-grade rigid plastic packaging solutions are gaining momentum, supporting long-term market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the rigid plastic packaging market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 43.93% in 2024.

By material, the PET segment held the highest revenue share at 30.61% in 2024.

By production process, injection molding accounted for more than 35.0% of total revenue in 2024.

By product, bottles and jars dominated the market with a revenue share of 51.45% in 2024.

By application, the food segment captured the largest revenue share of 26.91% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 243.42 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 295.52 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Rigid Plastic Packaging Company Insights

The rigid plastic packaging market is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous global and regional players offering a wide range of products. Leading companies are actively pursuing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansion, product innovation, and joint ventures to enhance their market position and competitive advantage.

In March 2025, LyondellBasell introduced Pro-fax EP649U, a new polypropylene impact copolymer designed specifically for rigid packaging applications. The material is optimized for thin-walled injection molding, making it suitable for food packaging. Pro-fax EP649U features high flow performance and rapid crystallization, enabling efficient production of thin-walled containers while improving output quality. Its advanced additive formulation supports smooth mold release, reduces static buildup, and improves handling efficiency on high-speed filling lines.

In February 2025, Berry Global Group Inc. completed the acquisition of CMG Plastics, a rigid packaging manufacturer. This move aligns with Berry’s ongoing expansion strategy as it approaches its acquisition by Amcor plc. The all-stock transaction, valued at USD 8.4 billion, received unanimous approval from both companies’ boards, with shareholder votes underway. The acquisition of Berry by Amcor is expected to close by mid-2025 and is projected to deliver USD 650 million in annual cost savings and additional synergies within three years.

Key Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor plc

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

ALPLA

WINPAK LTD

Nuplas Industries

DS Smith

Genpak

SILGAN PLASTICS

Anchor Packaging LLC

PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC.

Greif

Gerresheimer AG

Manjushree Technopack Ltd

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd

Greiner Packaging

Takween Advanced Industries

Ladain Alyamamah Plastic Factory

Arabian Plastic Industrial Company Co

Crown Packaging Int’l

S.E.A. Global Pte. Ltd

Dynapackasia

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The rigid plastic packaging market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2030, supported by increasing consumption of packaged foods, expanding e-commerce activities, and rising demand from end-use industries such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Regulatory emphasis on safe and compliant packaging, combined with ongoing material innovation and strategic industry consolidation, will continue to shape market development. With Asia Pacific leading in revenue and key players investing in advanced production technologies, rigid plastic packaging is poised to remain a vital component of the global packaging industry.