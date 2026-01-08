Risk Analytics Market 2030: Oracle’s Cloud Risk Conquest

The global risk analytics market was valued at USD 39.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 91.33 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing government regulations and compliance requirements, rising cyber security threats, and the growing complexity of business operations associated with large-scale data management. Continuous technological advancements, including the development of sophisticated algorithms, machine learning, and big data analytics, have significantly enhanced the ability of organizations to process and analyze vast data volumes, enabling more informed and effective risk management decisions.

Strict regulatory frameworks across multiple industries are a major factor fueling demand for risk analytics solutions. Regulatory authorities enforce these standards to safeguard financial system stability, protect consumers, and mitigate financial crimes such as fraud, money laundering, and terrorist financing. Organizations that fail to comply with these requirements face substantial penalties, including fines, operational restrictions, or legal consequences. A notable example is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), implemented in the European Union in May 2018, which establishes unified data privacy rules and grants EU residents greater control over their personal information. GDPR applies to organizations worldwide that handle personal data of individuals residing in the EU, making compliance a global priority.

The convergence of risk analytics with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is further expanding the scope and effectiveness of risk management solutions. By leveraging AI- and IoT-enabled systems, organizations can collect, monitor, and analyze data from diverse and real-time sources. This integration enables more precise risk identification, predictive analysis, and comprehensive risk assessments, ultimately improving decision-making and operational resilience across industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global risk analytics market with a revenue share of 39.0% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. risk analytics market is projected to expand steadily over the forecast timeframe.

By component, the software segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 66.3% in 2023.

By risk type application, the operational risk segment held the largest revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 39.64 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 91.33 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 12.7%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Risk Analytics Company Insights

Several prominent players are actively shaping the risk analytics market through technology innovation, platform expansion, and advanced analytical offerings. Leading companies include Oracle Corporation, Moody’s Analytics, and IBM.

Oracle Corporation provides risk analytics solutions through its financial services analytics and cloud-based platforms. Its Risk Management Cloud, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, integrates AI and modern data science tools to automate monitoring, analysis, and control of enterprise security, configurations, and transactional activities.

Moody’s Analytics delivers financial intelligence and analytical solutions that support data-driven decision-making across industries. The company offers a broad portfolio of research, datasets, software solutions, and professional services designed to address complex risk and compliance challenges.

Key Risk Analytics Companies

Conclusion

The risk analytics market is poised for strong growth through 2030, driven by increasing regulatory scrutiny, rising cyber threats, and the need for advanced data-driven risk management solutions. The integration of AI, IoT, and big data analytics is enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of risk assessment processes, enabling organizations to better anticipate and mitigate potential threats. With North America leading the market and key players continuing to invest in innovation, risk analytics is set to play a critical role in strengthening enterprise resilience and regulatory compliance across industries.