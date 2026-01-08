ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market Driven by Immunology Research

The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market was valued at USD 311.8 million in 2024 and is expected to expand to USD 450.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing drug discovery and development activities, growing adoption of these assays in research and diagnostic applications, and the expansion of pre-clinical as well as clinically regulated bioanalytical studies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market in 2024, accounting for a revenue share of 35.4%. Within the region, the U.S. dominated with an 83.0% revenue share, reflecting strong research infrastructure and high adoption of advanced immunological assays. From a product perspective, assay kits emerged as the leading segment, capturing 49.6% of the market in 2024 due to their standardized formats and widespread use in laboratories. By application, diagnostics represented the largest segment with a 66.1% revenue share, supported by growing clinical utilization. In terms of end use, hospitals and clinical laboratories held the largest share at 46.4% in 2024. While North America remained the largest regional market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast Highlights

2024 Market Size: USD 311.8 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 450.0 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.3%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays are widely used to assess immune responses, making them increasingly important for understanding disease mechanisms, particularly in oncology. These assays enable the detection and characterization of naturally occurring tumor-reactive T cells, which play a crucial role in cancer immunotherapy. In addition, they are utilized for epitope mapping, tumor antigen identification, and monitoring vaccine-induced T- and B-cell responses. Certain cancers, such as hepatocellular carcinoma and cervical cancer, are closely associated with high-risk viral infections, including hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human papillomavirus (HPV). Tumor-specific vaccines are frequently evaluated in animal models and cell lines, with the IFN-γ and IL-2 ELISpot assays commonly employed, as demonstrated in HPV vaccine research.

The IFN-γ ELISpot assay is also instrumental in detecting antigen-specific T-cell responses in patients with metastatic cervical cancer, supporting the development of novel therapeutic strategies. Researchers are exploring approaches to suppress cancer progression by inducing tumor-specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes through dendritic cells loaded with tumor DNA or tumor homogenates. Virus-vectored genetic vaccines, such as adenovirus vectors encoding tumor antigens, are another area of active research, with ELISpot assays used to measure tumor-specific CTL responses.

Furthermore, the IFN-γ ELISpot assay is applied to evaluate the immunological efficacy of high-dose IL-2 therapies in patients with metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. The expanding use of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays in cancer research is expected to support market growth, particularly as global cancer incidence continues to rise. According to data from the National Cancer Institute, annual cancer cases are projected to reach 29.9 million, with cancer-related deaths expected to increase to 15.3 million, underscoring the growing need for advanced immunological assessment tools.

Beyond oncology, ELISpot assays serve as valuable tools for evaluating the impact of drug candidates on the immune system. They are increasingly recognized as critical components of vaccine development programs targeting diseases such as AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, cancer, and influenza. ELISpot tests are widely used in clinical studies to assess vaccine efficacy. According to the World Health Organization’s International Clinical Trials Registry Platform, 54,952 clinical trials were conducted globally in 2022, highlighting the scale of ongoing research activities that are expected to further drive demand for ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays.

Order a free sample PDF of the ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Company Insights

Major companies operating in the market include BD, U-CyTech, Cellular Technology Limited, Mabtech, Abcam Limited, Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH, and others. These organizations are pursuing strategies such as product innovation, geographic expansion, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and broaden the reach of their offerings.

U-CyTech focuses on ELISA and ELISpot assays, providing T- and B-cell solutions for ex vivo detection of protein-secreting cells. The company develops monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies to enhance assay sensitivity and reliability for immunology research and diagnostic applications. Mabtech offers advanced ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay solutions designed for high-throughput, single-cell immune response detection. Its portfolio includes assay kits and readers widely used in immunological research, as well as vaccine and cancer studies.

Key ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Companies

BD

U-CyTech

Cellular Technology Limited

Mabtech

Abcam Limited

Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH

Lophius Biosciences GmbH

Bio-Connect B.V.

Oxford Immunotec

Bio-Techne Corporation

Conclusion

Overall, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market is poised for steady growth, supported by increasing cancer incidence, expanding vaccine development and clinical trial activities, and continuous advancements in immunological research tools. Strong adoption in diagnostics, coupled with ongoing product innovation and strategic initiatives by key market players, is expected to sustain demand and reinforce the market’s role as a critical component of modern immunology and bioanalytical research through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.