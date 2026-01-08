Rose Water Market 2030: India’s Ayurveda Ark Ignites Demand

The global rose water market was valued at USD 495 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 752.6 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030. Growth is largely driven by the rising consumer inclination toward natural and organic products, particularly within the skincare and cosmetics industry. Rose water is widely valued for its calming, moisturizing, and toning properties, making it a popular ingredient in toners, facial mists, cleansers, and moisturizers. Its alignment with the increasing demand for clean beauty products and gentle, chemical-free formulations continues to accelerate market adoption.

Its therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, have strengthened its position as a preferred choice among consumers seeking natural skincare solutions. The growing preference for botanical ingredients has further propelled rose water into daily personal care routines across regions.

Beyond cosmetics, the market is expanding due to the diverse applications of rose water across multiple industries. In pharmaceuticals, it is used for antiseptic and anti-inflammatory purposes, while in the food and beverage industry, it serves as an aromatic flavoring agent. It is also used in wellness practices, aromatherapy, and traditional medicine for relaxation and stress relief. Culinary usage, especially in Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisines, has also increased, contributing to rising global demand. This broad spectrum of uses enhances its appeal, supporting its growth as a multifunctional ingredient in the global market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe accounted for 41.6% of the global rose water market in 2024.

The North America market was valued at USD 137.6 million in 2024.

By product, rosa gallica rose water recorded the highest revenue, reaching USD 239.5 million in 2024.

By application, personal care and cosmetics held over 45% market share in 2024.

Indirect sales of rose water are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 495 Million

USD 495 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 752.6 Million

USD 752.6 Million CAGR (2025–2030): 7.2%

7.2% Europe: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Rose Water Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the global rose water industry consists of multinational companies as well as regional and niche producers. Key players focus on product differentiation, expanding geographic reach, innovation in formulations, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market presence. Many companies emphasize high-quality sourcing, natural extraction methods, and clean-label claims to meet rising consumer expectations.

Key Rose Water Companies

Alteya Inc.

Poppy Austin Limited

L’Oréal S.A.

Eve Hansen

Albert Vieille SAS

Bioprocess LLC

Dabur India Limited

Vesselino Ltd.

RGB Paris – Rose of Bulgaria

Azelis Group (Vigon Int.)

S.A.S. Jean GAZIGNAIRE

Singhai Fragrances

SVA Naturals

Taj Pharma Group (Taj Agro International)

Biosash Business Pvt. Ltd.

Conclusion

The rose water market is witnessing consistent growth due to increasing demand for natural, organic, and multifunctional products across skincare, wellness, pharmaceuticals, and food applications. With Europe leading the global market and rapid adoption seen in other regions, the industry is expected to expand steadily through 2030. As companies continue to innovate and diversify product offerings, rose water will remain a key botanical ingredient with strong consumer appeal and broad commercial potential.