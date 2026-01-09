HK Calibration Launches Industrial-Grade Micrometers for Quality Control

Melbourne, Australia, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — HK Calibration has announced the launch of its new range of industrial-grade micrometers, designed to support quality control, precision measurement, and manufacturing accuracy across Australian industries.

The newly introduced micrometers are intended for use in environments where dimensional accuracy is critical, including manufacturing, engineering, automotive, aerospace, metal fabrication, and quality inspection laboratories. The range includes both digital and mechanical micrometers , offering users a choice of measurement formats to suit different applications and working conditions.

According to HK Calibration, the launch responds to increasing demand for high-precision measurement tools that support tighter tolerances, improved consistency, and compliance with quality management standards.

“Manufacturers and quality teams are operating under increasing pressure to improve accuracy, reduce waste, and meet strict compliance requirements,” a company representative said. “Our industrial-grade micrometers are designed to support those goals by providing reliable, repeatable, and precise dimensional measurement.”

Supporting Precision in Manufacturing and Inspection

Micrometers play a critical role in measuring components with tight tolerances, such as machined parts, shafts, bearings, and precision-engineered components. Small variations in dimensions can affect product performance, safety, and compatibility, making accurate measurement essential throughout the production and inspection process.

HK Calibration’s new micrometers are designed to deliver:

➜High measurement accuracy and repeatability

➜Stable performance in industrial environments

➜Clear, easy-to-read digital and mechanical displays

➜Durable construction for workshop and laboratory use

The instruments are suitable for use on production floors, in quality control departments, and in metrology laboratories, helping organisations maintain consistent measurement practices across different stages of production.

➤Focus on Quality and Compliance

As industries move toward higher levels of automation and precision manufacturing, quality assurance and traceability have become increasingly important. Measurement errors can lead to product rework, increased costs, and compliance risks.

HK Calibration’s micrometers are designed to support quality management systems by providing reliable measurement data that can be used for inspection records, audits, and process improvement. The instruments support consistent measurement practices that help reduce variability and improve production efficiency.

In addition to supplying micrometers, HK Calibration offers calibration and verification services to ensure instruments remain accurate over time. Regular calibration helps organisations maintain traceability to national and international standards and supports compliance with ISO and other quality frameworks.

“Accurate tools alone are not enough maintaining their accuracy is just as important,” the company representative added. “That’s why we support our customers with calibration services that ensure long-term reliability.”

➤Applications Across Multiple Industries

The industrial-grade micrometers are intended to support a wide range of applications, including:

➤Machining and metalworking

➤Automotive and component manufacturing

➤Aerospace and precision engineering

➤Toolmaking and fabrication

➤Research, testing, and quality laboratories

HK Calibration Technologies aims to help users select the right micrometer for their specific measurement tasks and working environments. By offering different measurement ranges, resolutions, and formats, the company provides options suited to different precision requirements.

Commitment to Measurement Excellence

The launch of the new micrometer range reflects HK Calibration’s ongoing investment in precision measurement solutions for Australian industry. The company continues to expand its portfolio of instruments and services to support accuracy, quality, and compliance across industrial sectors.

“Reliable measurement is the foundation of quality manufacturing,” the company representative said. “This launch is part of our broader commitment to helping Australian businesses improve consistency, reduce errors, and deliver higher-quality products.”

About HK Calibration

HK Calibration is an Australian provider of precision measurement instruments and calibration services, supplying equipment and technical support to industrial, commercial, and laboratory customers nationwide. The company specialises in pressure, temperature, electrical, and mechanical measurement solutions and provides calibration services to support accuracy, traceability, and compliance.