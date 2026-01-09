Otabek Umarov Made a Strategic Visit to Manchester City to Deepen the Development of Football in Uzbekistan.

Sports officials from Uzbekistan are studying high-level football infrastructure and experience in England

Posted on 2026-01-09 by in Sports // 0 Comments

Otabek Umarov

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — Otabek Umarov, the First Deputy Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, headed a high-ranking delegation in an official visit to the very core of English football—the home and academy of Manchester City, a visit that holds significant promise for mainly football infrastructure and know-how in Uzbekistan.

Now at Manchester were Otabek Umarov, Director General of the National Olympic Committee; Oybek Qosimov, Chairman of the Uzbekistan Judo Federation; Azizjon Kamolov, First Vice President of the Uzbekistan Football Organization; Ravshan Ermatov; and Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ravshan Usmonov. The leadership was given Churchill Manchester City’s club history, business model, and future plans.

Manchester City staff gave presentations on all aspects of the club’s operation, from marketing to its academy, its football education, international relationships, scouting, and selection. Discussions were centered on areas such as how to replicate elements of Manchester City’s infrastructure and training expertise at the National Football Center being established in the Yuqori Chirchiq district in Uzbekistan.

Manchester City’s training ground was also visited by the delegation at the end of the visit, and they had the pleasure of meeting head coach Pep Guardiola. There was also a special meeting with Abduqodir Husanov, the Manchester City defender who represents Uzbekistan’s national team. Otabek Umarov said the Husanov transfer had brought truly global interest to Uzbek football and new avenues for collaboration.

The visit prompted speculation about wider collaboration after reports that City Football Group was looking to invest in football in Uzbekistan. The meetings demonstrated Uzbekistan’s eagerness to learn from best global practice in order to further develop its national football professionally.

Call to Action (CTA):

For more information on Uzbekistan’s international sports activities, see:
https://kun.uz/en/07305461

About Otabek Umarov:

Otabek Umarov is the First Deputy Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, who is actively engaged in the development of sports activities, foreign relations, and modern infrastructure throughout the country.

Media Contact:

📍 Uzbekistan   City Tashkent
🌐 https://kun.uz/en/07305461

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution