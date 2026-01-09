Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — Otabek Umarov, the First Deputy Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, headed a high-ranking delegation in an official visit to the very core of English football—the home and academy of Manchester City, a visit that holds significant promise for mainly football infrastructure and know-how in Uzbekistan.

Now at Manchester were Otabek Umarov, Director General of the National Olympic Committee; Oybek Qosimov, Chairman of the Uzbekistan Judo Federation; Azizjon Kamolov, First Vice President of the Uzbekistan Football Organization; Ravshan Ermatov; and Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ravshan Usmonov. The leadership was given Churchill Manchester City’s club history, business model, and future plans.

Manchester City staff gave presentations on all aspects of the club’s operation, from marketing to its academy, its football education, international relationships, scouting, and selection. Discussions were centered on areas such as how to replicate elements of Manchester City’s infrastructure and training expertise at the National Football Center being established in the Yuqori Chirchiq district in Uzbekistan.

Manchester City’s training ground was also visited by the delegation at the end of the visit, and they had the pleasure of meeting head coach Pep Guardiola. There was also a special meeting with Abduqodir Husanov, the Manchester City defender who represents Uzbekistan’s national team. Otabek Umarov said the Husanov transfer had brought truly global interest to Uzbek football and new avenues for collaboration.

The visit prompted speculation about wider collaboration after reports that City Football Group was looking to invest in football in Uzbekistan. The meetings demonstrated Uzbekistan’s eagerness to learn from best global practice in order to further develop its national football professionally.

Otabek Umarov is the First Deputy Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, who is actively engaged in the development of sports activities, foreign relations, and modern infrastructure throughout the country.

