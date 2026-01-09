CHETU’S FINTECH SOFTWARE EXPERT TO SPEAK AT LATAM FINTECH FORUM 2025 IN MIAMI

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and custom software solutions provider, will have Jaideep Sharma, Technical Project Manager, who oversees all Fintech projects, speak next week at the LATAM Fintech Forum organized by the OPAL Group in Miami.

“Latin America is one of the most dynamic regions for fintech growth,” Sharma said. “I am delighted to participate in the Miami discussion and show how customized solutions enable financial institutions to be more innovative, comply with regulations, and serve customers more efficiently.”

Chetu is also an Exhibitor Sponsor for the event on Nov. 5 at Mana Tech in downtown Miami, which brings together the top fintech innovators, investors, and financial experts from Latin America to talk about technologies and partnerships that will shape finance in the future. Besides the main topics, the forum will also discuss AI in digital banking, SMB lending, and payments.

Chetu’s contributions to the forum reflect the company’s continuous involvement in the fintech industry, where it provides software development, system integration, and modernization services solutions for clients ranging from startups to major financial institutions.

Sharma said Chetu empowers fintech organizations with intelligent automation and AI-driven technologies that redefine efficiency, transparency, and user experience.

“From digital-only banking and Blockchain-based accounting to AI-powered fraud detection, smart auditing, and automated loan processing, Chetu’s solutions enable secure, bias-free, and compliant financial operations,” he said. “The company also delivers AI-enabled investment tools, including real-time portfolio dashboards, predictive analytics, and automated risk management systems that help financial firms optimize performance and deliver smarter, data-backed insights to clients.”

Look for Chetu’s Fintech Team at the LATAM Fintech Forum.

Sharma will speak on Wednesday, November 5, from 10–10:45 a.m. during the “AI and Data, RiskTech in Fintech” panel discussion. You can also Explore AI-Powered Fintech Solutions with Chetu.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and custom software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.