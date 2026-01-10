Preventive Medicine Conference 2026 | Preventive Medicine Events Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, 2026-01-10 — /EPR Network/ — Preventive Medicine World Conference (PRMWC) 2026 unites global health practitioners, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts to highlight the critical importance of preventive medicine. Addressing the rising burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, the conference focuses on early and proactive healthcare solutions spanning childhood to geriatric care. Its mission is to promote disease prevention, enhance global well-being, and reduce the overall health burden on individuals and communities worldwide.

More Information: https://www.preventivemedicineconference.com/

 

Conference Theme:

Theme: “Transforming Healthcare Through Prevention: From Clinic to Community.”

 

Across three engaging days, PRMWC 2026 will feature expert-led sessions, interactive workshops, and valuable networking opportunities. The conference serves as a dynamic platform for sharing innovative strategies, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of preventive healthcare on a global scale.

 

Submit Abstracts: https://www.preventivemedicineconference.com/abstract-submission

Register Now: https://www.preventivemedicineconference.com/registration

Contact Us: preventivemed@precisionglobalconferences.com

 

Organizer:
Precision Global Conferences
King St Ste 200 #863, Alexandria, VA 22314, United States
+1-571-5561014
preventivemed@precisionglobalconferences.com

Event Location:

Ambassador Hotel Bangkok
171 Sukhumvit Soi 11, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nue,
Wattana, 10110, Bangkok, Thailand

