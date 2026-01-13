HoduSoft Releases Next-Gen WebRTC Softphone for ITSPs and Global Operators

AHMEDABAD, India, 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication solutions, has announced the release of its next-generation WebRTC Softphone, built to help ITSPs and telecom operators deliver seamless, browser-based voice communication without dependency on physical devices or third-party applications.

The next generation WebRTC Softphone is natively integrated into HoduSoft’s contact center platform. By eliminating the need for IP phones, hard phones, or external softphone installations, the solution simplifies workspace design, reduces hardware costs, and improves operational flexibility for contact centers and enterprise teams.

As ITSPs and other professional service providers evolve, efficient space utilization has become a growing challenge. Traditional setups with desktops, IP phones, headsets, and wiring often create cluttered work environments, especially in high-density operations.

HoduSoft’s WebRTC Softphone addresses this challenge by consolidating communication directly within the software interface. This open-source framework for the web infuses real-time communication capabilities in the browser.

It supports voice, video, and other generic data (online messages, share screen recordings, and data transfers), allowing developers to create robust voice/video communication solutions.

WebRTC technology is available on all modern browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Opera, Microsoft Edge, etc. Moreover, it is suitable for both the desktop version as well as Android and iOS devices.

Key features and advantages of WebRTC

Open-source

Browser-based

Low-latency delivery

Robust encryption

High-quality voice and video

Reliable sessions

Benefits of WebRTC

Cost effective

Better space utilization

Ease of communication

Easy configuration

Speaking on the launch, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer, said, “The launch of our next-generation WebRTC Softphone is a direct response to how ITSPs and global operators want to grow today, faster deployments, lower operational costs, and greater flexibility. By removing hardware dependencies and third-party applications, we are enabling service providers to scale customer operations without increasing complexity or capital expenditure.”

He added, “From a commercial standpoint, this solution helps our partners and customers shorten sales cycles and unlock new revenue opportunities. It allows them to onboard clients quickly, optimize workspace utilization, and deliver a modern communication experience that aligns with evolving enterprise expectations. This release strengthens our value proposition for service providers competing in high-volume, margin-sensitive markets.”

Bharat Lalcheta, co-founder and chief technology officer, said, “Our focus with the WebRTC Softphone was to deliver a browser-native communication experience without compromising on security, voice quality, or reliability. By embedding WebRTC directly into our platform, we have eliminated the need for external devices and software while ensuring low-latency performance and encrypted communication across all modern browsers and devices.”

“This release reflects our long-term technology vision of building modular, API-driven, and future-ready communication systems. The WebRTC Softphone integrates seamlessly with CRMs and enterprise workflows, enabling teams to work efficiently from anywhere. It also gives service providers a flexible foundation to innovate, adapt, and deliver consistent experiences at scale.”

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and calls center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions.