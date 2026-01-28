Pepagora Supporting Serious SMEs as a Growth Partner at JTN 2026

Tamil Nadu, India, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo and Knowledge Summit 2026 (JTN GEKS 2026) is set to be one of India’s leading business and trade gatherings, and Pepagora is pleased to participate as a Platinum Member and Growth Partner.

Scheduled from January 29 to January 31, 2026, the event will take place at the CODISSiA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore. It will host manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters, international buyers, policymakers, and industry experts from across India and overseas. The event aims to foster meaningful business connections, accelerate growth, and unlock new trade possibilities.

Pepagora’s Platinum Membership reflects its commitment to enabling business expansion through secure, verified, and digital-first B2B connections. More details about Pepagora’s platform can be found on its official website.

To participate in Jubilant tamilnadu Event and book 15 mins free session with pepagora please fill the form: Click here

Why JTN GEKS 2026 Matters for Businesses

Tamil Nadu stands out as one of India’s most powerful manufacturing and export-driven states. Coimbatore, in particular, is recognised for its strong industrial base, skilled talent pool, and export oriented enterprises. JTN GEKS 2026 leverages these strengths by offering businesses the opportunity to:

Connect with serious buyers and dependable suppliers

Gain insights into emerging market trends and policy developments

Establish long term and sustainable business relationships

Beyond product showcases, the event emphasizes knowledge exchange, future ready planning, and converting conversations into tangible business outcomes.

Pepagora’s Role as a Platinum Member and Growth Partner

As a Platinum Member, Pepagora actively supports participants in maximizing the value of their presence at the event. Many businesses today face challenges such as limited visibility, trust gaps, and difficulty identifying the right partners.

Pepagora addresses these challenges by providing:

Verified and credible business profiles

A well-structured digital business presence

Simplified discovery of suitable partners

A safer and more transparent buying and selling environment

Throughout JTN GEKS 2026, the Pepagora team will engage with exhibitors and visitors, demonstrating how digital verification and trust driven systems can generate higher quality leads and support faster business growth.

For Pepagora, this event goes beyond brand visibility it is an opportunity to understand real world business challenges and deliver practical, growth-focused solutions.

How Pepagora Supports MSMEs and Manufacturers

MSMEs play a vital role in India’s economic development, yet many struggle to connect with reliable buyers and suppliers. JTN GEKS 2026 provides a valuable platform for MSMEs to engage directly with the right stakeholders.

Pepagora empowers MSMEs by strengthening their trust, compliance, and credibility from the outset, helping them become more appealing to domestic and international buyers alike.

Looking Ahead to JTN GEKS 2026

Modern global trade increasingly depends on trust, transparency, and verified information. Events such as JTN GEKS 2026 help Indian businesses align with these evolving expectations.

Pepagora’s participation as a Platinum Member and Growth Partner highlights its long term dedication to supporting manufacturers and exporters not merely as a digital platform, but as a true business growth partner.

Visitors are invited to meet the Pepagora team at Hall B-6, discuss their business objectives, and explore how trusted digital connections can open doors to new markets.

Businesses can register for JTN GEKS 2026 here and connect with Pepagora. To learn more about how Pepagora supports business growth, visit Pepagora’s official website.