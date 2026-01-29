Top Easiest Countries to Apply for Residency & Citizenship by Investment in 2026

Secure Your Second Residency or Citizenship in as Little as 90 Days with Raizing Sovereign

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — As international mobility becomes a strategic asset for entrepreneurs, investors, and globally mobile families, residency and citizenship by investment programs are seeing unprecedented demand. These programs provide legal pathways to relocate, diversify assets, access global markets, and secure long-term lifestyle flexibility.

Today, several countries offer simplified immigration frameworks, faster processing timelines, and investor-friendly policies—making it possible to obtain second residency or citizenship without complex relocation requirements.

Raizing Sovereign, a global advisory firm specializing in residency and citizenship by investment, supports clients through compliant programs across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, helping eligible applicants secure approvals in as little as 90 days, depending on jurisdiction.

Why Residency & Citizenship by Investment Is Growing Worldwide

High-net-worth individuals and global professionals increasingly pursue second residency to benefit from:

Expanded business access and market diversification

Alternative lifestyle and relocation options

Visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel advantages

Education and healthcare opportunities

Tax planning flexibility

Long-term family security

Residency-by-investment programs allow applicants to legally reside abroad through approved financial contributions such as real estate investment, business establishment, or government-approved programs.

Top Easiest Countries for Residency by Investment in 2026

Raizing Sovereign offers structured access to some of the world’s most practical and efficient programs:

Croatia provides a straightforward European residency pathway ideal for entrepreneurs and families seeking EU access with affordable living costs. Residents benefit from Croatia’s modern infrastructure, strong healthcare system, and Mediterranean lifestyle.

Key advantages:

Legal EU residency

Low cost of living compared to Western Europe

Access to European markets

High quality of life

An emerging European destination offering simplified residency routes with low financial thresholds. Bosnia is attractive for applicants seeking European presence without high investment requirements.

Key advantages:

Affordable entry criteria

Growing business environment

Strategic Balkan location

Hungary serves as a gateway to Central Europe with structured residency options and proximity to major EU economies.

Key advantages:

Strategic EU location

Long-term residency potential

Business-friendly environment

Mexico offers temporary and permanent residency options based on income or investment, making it popular among entrepreneurs, retirees, and remote professionals.

Key advantages:

Flexible qualification criteria

North American access

Strong expat communities

Panama remains one of Latin America’s most established residency hubs, known for territorial taxation and investor-friendly policies.

Key advantages:

Business-friendly regulations

Strategic logistics hub

Favorable tax structure

A premium long-term residency solution offering 5–20 year stay options with immigration privileges and lifestyle benefits.

Key advantages:

Long-term residency

Simplified immigration process

Premium lifestyle access

The UAE Golden Visa provides 10-year renewable residency with access to one of the world’s fastest-growing business hubs.

Key advantages:

Zero personal income tax

Global business connectivity

World-class infrastructure

Greece offers EU residency through real estate investment with Schengen travel privileges and family inclusion.

Key advantages:

Schengen zone access

Real estate-based residency

Pathway to permanent residence

Secure Your Second Residency in 90 Days with Raizing Sovereign

Raizing Sovereign delivers comprehensive, end-to-end advisory services including:

Eligibility assessment

Country comparison strategy

Investment structuring

Immigration filing

Documentation management

Post-approval compliance

Each application is handled with regulatory accuracy and personalized consultation to ensure smooth processing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is residency by investment?

Residency by investment allows individuals to obtain legal residency through approved investments such as property purchase, business setup, or government programs.

How long does the process take?

With Raizing Sovereign, many programs can be completed within 60–90 days, depending on country and documentation readiness.

Can family members be included?

Yes. Most programs allow spouses and dependent children to be included under one application.

Which programs offer EU access?

Croatia, Hungary, and Greece provide European residency pathways, with Greece offering Schengen mobility.

Does Raizing Sovereign manage the entire application?

Yes. Raizing Sovereign provides complete assistance from initial consultation through approval and settlement guidance.

About Raizing Sovereign

Raizing Sovereign is a global residency and citizenship advisory firm supporting investors, entrepreneurs, and families in securing international mobility through compliant investment migration programs. The company specializes in European residency, UAE Golden Visa, Latin American residency, and premium lifestyle immigration solutions.

Contact Information:

Raizing Sovereign

HDS Tower, Cluster F, Office No. 3601

Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 55 488 0910