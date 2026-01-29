Chetu Showcases AI Leadership in Healthcare During SourceForge Podcast Guest Appearance

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, today announced that Deepak Borole, Director of Operations at Chetu, was featured as a guest on the SourceForge Podcast, where he shared expert insights on how artificial intelligence is transforming healthcare software development and operations.

“Chetu was proud that SourceForge featured us on its podcast where Deepak focused on our deep expertise and real-world capabilities in AI for healthcare,” said Pravin Vazirani, Assistant Vice President of Growth at Chetu. “Our capabilities in AI and healthcare enable better patient care, give medical professionals more time to focus on patients instead of busy work, and deliver strong Return on Investment for healthcare organizations navigating rapid digital change.”

During the episode, Borole explored how healthcare organizations are increasingly embedding AI directly into the software to enhance quality assurance and accelerate delivery timelines—while maintaining strict privacy and regulatory compliance. He also detailed Chetu’s proprietary Track2AI™ eight-step approach, which makes it easy for healthcare organizations to adopt AI solutions.

The conversation further examined the rise of agentic AI in healthcare, including its potential to support clinicians, reduce administrative burdens, and optimize operational processes such as billing, scheduling, and care coordination. Borole emphasized that custom-built healthcare software solutions—rather than off-the-shelf products—are essential for addressing complex clinical, operational, and regulatory needs while maximizing return on investment.

To watch the full podcast episode, visit: AI in Healthcare Podcast.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.