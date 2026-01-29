INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™ and Qubittron Launch Continuum Systems™ to Advance Decision-Grade AI Across Regulated Healthcare

Dubai, UAE and Toronto, Ontario, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™ today announced the launch of Continuum Systems™, a new enterprise intelligence platform developed in collaboration with Qubittron Consulting Inc. The platform is designed to support pharmaceutical manufacturers, patient support program operators, specialty and compounding pharmacies, and tender-driven healthcare organizations operating in highly regulated markets.

Continuum Systems™ brings together advanced artificial intelligence, automation, and governance capabilities within a single, interoperable framework built specifically for real-world healthcare workflows. The platform enables organizations to convert complex clinical, operational, and commercial data into compliant, execution-ready intelligence that supports decision-making across patient support, trade and distribution, commercial operations, and regulated procurement environments.

With growing regulatory pressure, fragmented data environments, and increasing operational complexity across global healthcare systems, Continuum Systems™ has been designed to address a clear market need: intelligence that does not just analyze data, but supports consistent, compliant execution where it matters most.

“This collaboration reflects our belief that healthcare AI must be built around real workflows, turning complexity into compliant, actionable intelligence with measurable impact.”



— Daanyaal Bandukwala, Founder and Managing Director, INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™

Built for Regulated, Real-World Execution

Continuum Systems™ is designed to integrate directly into existing enterprise environments, including both SAP-based and non-SAP ERP infrastructures. This allows healthcare organizations to enhance insight, efficiency, and governance without disrupting established systems or introducing additional operational burden.

The platform supports intelligence-led execution across multiple regulated domains, including patient support programs, specialty pharmacy operations, tender and RFP governance, trade and supply workflows, and structured field and medical training. By unifying these capabilities under a single architecture, Continuum Systems™ enables organizations to move beyond siloed analytics toward coordinated, evidence-driven decision-making.

Initial deployments of the platform focus on areas where data fragmentation and compliance risk are highest, including tender-driven procurement, unstructured clinical and operational data analysis, and commercial execution oversight.

A Unified Intelligence Architecture

Continuum Systems™ includes a suite of interoperable intelligence platforms designed to operate within a single governance and deployment framework:

BidNavigator™ – RFP and tender discovery, evaluation, and response intelligence

DarkLens™ – Unstructured clinical, operational, and patient data intelligence

InsightFusion Rx™ – AI-enabled coaching and execution intelligence for commercial, medical, and PSP teams

TradeFlow 360™ – Daily SKU-level trade, supply, and ordering intelligence

TradePipe™ – ERP-native trade, order, and governance infrastructure for specialty and hospital environments

Together, these components enable scalable, compliant intelligence deployment across complex healthcare organizations without fragmenting workflows or oversight.

Addressing a Growing Market Gap

Across the pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem, organizations are generating increasing volumes of clinical, operational, and commercial data. However, most systems struggle to convert that data into intelligence that field teams, operational leaders, and decision-makers can act on confidently and compliantly.

Continuum Systems™ has been developed to bridge that gap by combining advanced AI capabilities with domain-specific operational expertise. The platform supports not only analytics, but governance, traceability, and real-world execution across regulated environments.

“By combining Qubittron’s AI capabilities with INK’s operational experience, this collaboration helps organizations move beyond fragmented data and execute better decisions in regulated markets.”



— Nicole Serena, Founder and Managing Director, INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™

Roles Within the Collaboration

Qubittron Consulting Inc. serves as the core intelligence and platform architecture partner for Continuum Systems™, leading the design and development of enterprise-grade AI agents, orchestration layers, ERP integrations, and automation frameworks.

INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™ brings deep, hands-on experience across specialty pharmaceutical operations, patient support programs, commercialization strategy, market access, and trade and distribution. This real-world expertise informs how Continuum Systems™ is designed, deployed, and adopted, ensuring alignment with sponsor expectations, regulatory requirements, and operational realities across global healthcare markets.

“This partnership with INK PharmaSolutions reflects our shared commitment to delivering enterprise-grade AI that performs reliably in real, highly regulated environments and at global scale.”

— Shubhendu Tripathi, Founder and Managing Director, Qubittron

“By combining Qubi’s AI Suite platform with INK’s deep pharmaceutical expertise through Continuum Systems™, we enable organizations to transform fragmented data into compliant, actionable intelligence across global markets.”

— Sidhartha Mudrakola, Founder and Managing Director, Qubittron

About INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™

INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™ is a global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare industries, specializing in consulting, commercialization, and distribution strategy across regulated markets. With operations across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, INK supports specialty pharmaceutical, patient support, and healthcare technology organizations in navigating complex operational and regulatory environments. By combining deep domain expertise with real-world execution, INK enables cross-border partnerships, advances patient access through patient support programs, and helps organizations bring innovation to market with clarity, speed, and measurable impact.

About Qubittron Consulting Inc.

Qubittron Consulting Inc. is a global boutique consulting and product innovation firm specializing in enterprise AI, ERP modernization, and advanced automation for regulated industries. Founded by SAP and enterprise technology experts, Qubittron delivers advisory services and AI-powered platforms that help organizations modernize operations, maintain compliance, and drive measurable business outcomes.